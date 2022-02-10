ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

New York state’s indoor mask or vaccine requirement for indoor businesses and venues will be lifted effective Thursday.

Counties, cities, and businesses will be allowed to make their own respective decisions for masking or vaccine requirements if they choose to do so.

The state’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since December 13 and requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

“It was a strong action to take at the time, but I stand behind what we did,” Gov. Hochul said.

Now, it’s up to businesses to decide whether or not they will choose to keep implementing masking.

Following the state’s actions, Monroe County facilities have also lifted the indoor masking mandate. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said it was the right move.

“We’re leaving it for people to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask. I think this is the right thing to do. The numbers here have gone down dramatically over the last couple of weeks,” Bello said.

According to the governor, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult health care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Schools and childcare centers

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses, bus stations, trains, train stations, subway, subway stations, planes, and airports

The current school mask mandate was effective through February 21, which marks President’s Day and the beginning of a weeklong winter break for many school districts.

The governor said it was important that districts have COVID-19 test kits available for students returning to the classroom after the break on Monday February 28, and she reiterated that the mask mandate would be weighed in “early March,” without offering a specific date.

“When are school masks coming off?” Gov. Hochul said. “One week before I was sworn in, I spoke to parents, teachers, and principals. There were still talks of going remote and I said ‘no.’ Now we have vaccines available and I said these kids need to learn in a school environment to avoid all the collateral damage our kids are dealing with.

Homeowners in Brighton are raising the alarm as multiple customers see a spike in their RG&E bills. Tuesday, News 8 reported on a woman who received a mammoth RG&E bill… over $1,200 for a month of power.

Folks are saying when they call RG&E, they are oftentimes diverted to other companies like ‘Icon’ or solar energy ‘Source Power,’ only to be told to call back RG&E.

Tuesday, RG&E said at least when it comes to Brighton, the town chose to opt-in to a green energy program and there were some accidental charges made that RG&E is now trying to fix. The town supervisor from Brighton as we reported, has filed a formal complaint with the State Public Service Commission against RG&E and Source Power.

RG&E told her—that her internal meters have not been read in about two years. She says “God help” her when an actual meter reading does happen.

“I spent 45 minutes waiting on the phone and spoke to them, and we had a back and forth,” Wood said. “It turns out that my internal meters have not been read since before the pandemic, and they said they’re not doing indoor readings anymore. But some of my neighbors have had indoor readings. I tried to phone in multiple times my own readings and they said I was wrong. And I read meters at my studio all the time. And then I said what about my outdoor meter? (And they said) ‘well if our person is sick we skip that month.’”

She also said don’t blame the solar program in Brighton. Wood says Brighton is doing it right with green energy, it’s RG&E who are not quite clear when it comes to billing.

In Bob Insull’s $805 bill, ‘Source Power’ solar can be seen as an additional charge of $655 dollars. Take that away — and the bill would be about $150, pretty standard.

As more and more homeowners have emailed or called News 8, here is a sampling of some of the complaints:

One business owner in Rochester usually has bills of about $280 per month. In January he got TWO bills–one for $1,131 and another for $1,282. That’s over $2,400 dollars for a month of energy.

Another homeowner in Brighton got a bill for $1,388 dollars and says she paid over $5,000 extra in bills last year.

A homeowner in Rochester said she got a monthly bill for $1,366.

In a statement to News 8 Wednesday, RG&E said, “We cannot speculate on individual customer bills and charges. I would encourage those customers to call us if they have a question.”

A 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and one security guard was shot Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School, Buffalo police told News 4.

During the afternoon, authorities initially reported that the male student was shot. A Buffalo police spokesperson now says the student was stabbed, not shot. BPD confirmed the security guard was shot in the leg.

The security guard who was shot, 27-year-old Brad Walker, was treated and released from ECMC. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Walker tells News 4 he’s thankful he wasn’t struck in a bone or artery.

Gramaglia said he could not provide any other info on the student or the suspect, who remains at large. He said as of 5:20 p.m. there were still more than 100 students on lockdown inside the high school, but he believed the immediate area around the school was secured. Dismissal was facilitated.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. outside near a parking lot on the south side of the school, Gramaglia said. Police believe an individual pulled out a gun following a dispute and fired multiple shots.

McKinley High School will go to remote learning for the next 3-4 days, Buffalo Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said. The district will continue to assess the situation, the return to in-person learning will be done in a “phased approach.”

A Henrietta man was arrested Wednesday, and accused of forcibly touching and sexually abusing multiple children in a local Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart around 1:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators determined Michael Carl Johnson, 31, inappropriately touched a minor in the store.

Tuesday evening, a second family came forward, saying Johnson inappropriately touched their child in the same store Sunday, shortly before the fight.

The sheriff’s office said victim advocated were working with the families involved, and working with Walmart on security enhancements.

Anyone who recognizes Johnson and believes they or their children might have been victimized by him is encouraged to call 911.

It can get especially tricky to find varying types of programs to suit your specific family needs.

“Where we see gaps is the after-hours, the off-hours of care, infant care, young children — we see a lot of gaps in that type of care,” CEO of the Child Care Council in Rochester, Jeff Pier says.

A driving force behind a lack of varying program options is state-regulations.

“So there’s a ratio issue. So if a person can’t make it into work, or there’s not enough staff for that classroom, that classroom will have to close for the day, per requirement; not enough staff to watch the children so there’s definitely a need in the community when those things occur,” Pier said.

“And this is open right now! $70 million of the $100 million is for new programing. So it’s for people that might want to start their own program, or people with a smaller, family-based program that maybe want to expand into a different licensure — a larger one; investing $70 million to help them open, over two years help them pay for costs, rent, salaries,” explains Pier.

The remaining $30 million will be available soon for current and large child care providers. The Office of Children and Family Services will be holding an information session about the desert grant funding on Tuesday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday is expected to kill the early Spring mood with rain and snow showers later in the day after a mild start to the morning. Say hello to Friday… where temperatures above 40 and more sun is on the way.