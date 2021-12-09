Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Bello announced last week that the county had ordered 750,000 COVID-19 at-home tests for residents to be able to use ahead of anticipated holiday gatherings. The ordered testing kits arrived Wednesday.

“Now it’s time to flood the community with these tests and bring them directly to you,” Bello said.

According to the county executive, the purchase order for the tests was secured from $7.25 million the county received from the federal CARES Act.

County officials told News 8 Tuesday that of the 750,000 tests, 250,000 would be allocated for local school districts and the rest would be distributed to municipalities and residents.

The goal is for residents to test for COVID before participating in upcoming holiday gatherings with friends and family in an effort to stymie another holiday surge like Monroe County saw last year.

Classes for Brockport students in grades PK through 12 are cancelled Thursday amid a bus driver shortage.

The Brockport Central School District announced the closing across its social media channels early Thursday morning, around 6:10 a.m.

Brockport also stated it will not be transporting out-of-district students.

District officials have yet to provide additional details behind the shortage.

The U.S. Coast Guard made a daring rescue attempt Wednesday at the edge of Niagara Falls, dropping a diver from a helicopter to pull a body out of a car that entered the rapids from the edge of the falls.

The driver of the car, a local woman in her late 60s, has been pronounced dead.

“We have never had a vehicle in the water this close” to the edge of the Falls, Rola said.

The police investigation into how the woman drove into the river is still ongoing. She is believed to be the only occupant of the car.

He served the Holy Cross community for 35 years, though his priesthood extends back to 1966.

Father Wheeland was an Elmira native and attended local seminaries Saint Andrew’s and Saint Bernard’s. He was ordained at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester.

Those who knew him said he spoke of his great affection for the Holy Cross Community often. They said the people he served gave him the spirit to go on for 35 years.

Moving forward Father William Coffas will be taking Father Wheeland’s position at the church. He said he found tremendous mentorship in Father Wheeland, and he will miss his guidance dearly.

Not only did Father Wheeland serve the Holy Cross community but he also served as a Chaplin for the Rochester Police Department.

“Father would lead various prayer services for RPD, he would help officers deal with the stresses of being a first responder and he would not just comfort them but also minister to family members,” Father Coffas said.

A single adult along with five children were rescued following a working fire to a large apartment building in the area of Manhattan Square Wednesday night.

Officials on the scene were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes of their arrival.

The structure, also adjoined to a commercial section on the 1st floor, received significant damage, according to authorities. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

Thursday will maintain the frigged temperatures throughout the day, but there’s a light at the end of the weather tunnel. Friday will kickstart a warm trend that’s set to take us into the high 40s. It gets better though.

The Weekend: Record high of 62; that’s all you’ll need to know. Saturday will bring out the sun with spring-like weather. Early Sunday may see sprinkles of rain and a drop of temperatures across the region.