Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Foodlink in Rochester is bracing for thousands who could lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

President Donald Trump and members of his administration said Wednesday it is projecting to end some SNAP benefits for some 700,000 Americans.

Trump is saying that some Americans receiving privileges through SNAP do not need the benefits due to lower unemployment and an improved economy.

An active duty U.S. sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two and then taking his own life just days before dignitaries and veterans descend on the base for the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack.

The commander of Navy Region Hawaii, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, said he didn’t know the motive behind the shooting at the Hawaii base’s naval shipyard that left the third civilian Department of Defense employee hospitalized.

Three leading legal scholars testified that President Donald Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, bolstering the Democrats’ case as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made sure they’re prepared for that momentous next step.

Yet a fourth expert called by Republicans at the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday warned against rushing the process, arguing this would be the shortest of impeachment proceedings, with the “thinnest” record of evidence in modern times, setting a worrisome standard.

The Batavia man arrested after an amber alert in Genesee County, has pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney, Guillermo Torres-Acevedo had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

The Brockport School District has accepted the resignation of the high school principal Dr. Brian Weller.

Melody Martinez-Davis — the current principal at Oliver Middle School — will become the Brockport High School principal effective December 9.

Teachers in the Rochester City School District are getting ready to rally against potential job cuts.

They gathered on Tuesday night at the Rochester Teachers Association, to make protest signs.

“The reality is when you take five, six, seven teachers in special ed, in ESL, in math, in science — out of a building and lay them off, those students are still there,” Teacher and Chair of RTA Action Committee Michael Tobin said.

Two local law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding thanks to the Department of Justice.

The RPD Victim and Family Services and Monroe County Probation Night Watch will receive over $100,000.

The Livingstone County Sheriff’s Office Victim Specialist Program will receive over $200,000.

The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the Thirteenth Annual Food for Families Food Drive. You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us for our 13th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Friday, December 13th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

Lake-effect snow is affecting parts of the area this morning. A fairly robust singular band off of Lake Ontario will first impact parts of northern Monroe and Wayne counties before slipping south and east and breaking up while it moves. Roads, especially secondary roads, will be snow covered and slick in many spots north of the Thruway.