Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

A fire broke out in a home in Avon on Wednesday evening.

East Avon Fire Department, Lima Fire Department and other officials responded to the scene. It isn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries to report or the extent of the damage to the home.

Greece police released new information Wednesday about an investigation on West Parkway, now being looked into as a homicide.

Investigators say Ottilia Piros, 36, was found dead in her home Tuesday by officers responding to a welfare check. They say Piros had been shot in the head.

The Rochester Police Department has identified the man shot dead on North Clinton Avenue Tuesday.

Police say Johnel Ravenell, 19, was found around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that there have been 51 homicides reported in 2020 — compared to 32 homicides reported in 2019 and 28 in 2018.

In 2020, RPD reports 51 victims, and 46 incidents. Along with the total number of victims, the victimization rate and incidents were all up from previous years as well.

Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville will suspend inpatient visitation starting Thursday due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Livingston County.

Fans will be back in the stands at Bills Stadium just in time for the first home playoff game in 25 years.

Governor Cuomo announced that the state will allow just over 6,700 fans at the home game on Jan 9 or 10. After about 500 tickets are set aside for standard NFL playoff obligations, that leaves about 6,200 tickets for regular fans. Fans will be required to take a COVID test before the game in order to attend and contact tracing will take place after the game.

Outside of a few slick spots on some secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces in the morning, the weather will be quiet for the day today. We can expect a mostly cloudy sky and nothing more than a stray flurry closer to Lake Ontario this morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 30s. We may see some breaks of sun during the afternoon as high pressure pumps in drier air, which could create some partial clearing and perhaps some moonlit skies by the time the ball drops at midnight .

While we celebrate the start of the new year, another storm system heads in our direction from the south. Expect to see some freezing rain later Friday with temperatures rising. This rise in temperature should allow any mixed precipitation to change to rain Friday evening. That rain should last into early Saturday. We’ll continue to monitor model trends as the New Year approaches, but be aware it is likely at least a coating of ice on roads could make for some tricky travel spots if you do have to travel Friday night.

Expect nothing more than a few lingering showers of rain and wet snow to start the weekend. Very mild air is expected Saturday as temperatures return to the middle 40s. Clouds hold on for the second half of the weekend and temperatures hold near average, 20s for lows and 30s for highs.