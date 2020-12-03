Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in New York state in as soon as two weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Wednesday morning briefing.

“Questions that are on everybody’s mind, that I get asked all the time,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Where are we in terms of COVID now? Where are we going in terms of COVID? When is COVID going to be over?”

In the terms of the now and the going aspects of those questions, the governor said their is a focus on the holiday season.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 625 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 472 new cases per day.

Health department officials report that the countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.47%. As of Wednesday, the orange zone in Monroe County had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.94% and the yellow zone was 6.42%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a partnership Tuesday with Monroe County for free, rapid COVID-19 tests at four sites this month for residents who are asymptomatic.

Officials say Residents experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Monroe County COVID Hotline at 753-5555.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire on Lexington Avenue Wednesday night.

It began shortly before 10:30 p.m. According to the RFD, crews arriving on scene saw smoke coming from the back of the two-family residence. Since the building was boarded up and vacant, they had to remove boards from the windows in order to get in.

Two appeals to a building permit for a Starbucks Coffee shop, located at the site of an ongoing Whole Foods plaza project in Brighton, were denied Wednesday evening by the Town of Brighton’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

The denials are the latest in an ongoing effort to build the plaza, a project by Daniele Family Companies, and subsequent challenges by organizations opposed.

Rochester native Ethan Haley’s artwork will be displayed on the national stage this Sunday. Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones will wear Haley’s design on his cleats as a part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

The game-worn cleats will be auctioned off after Sunday’s Green Bay contest against the Eagles. All proceeds will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit organization changing children’s lives through impactful research, raising awareness, and supporting families to help cure pediatric cancer.

High pressure takes over into Thursday with dry and relatively mild weather. Expect some sun to start the day. Temperatures should climb into the middle 40s. A disturbance tracking towards Western New York from the upper Great Lakes on Friday will be the trigger mechanism for a few showers of rain and wet snow on Friday. Precipitation amounts will be paltry and of little consequence.

A more important storm system will carve a path towards the Mid Atlantic coast from the Appalachians heading into the start of the weekend. Some guidance depicts the system tracking far enough to the south and east of Rochester such that impacts would be minimal here making the storm more of a concern for coastal area from the Mid Atlantic to New England. That said, the “jury is still out” as other guidance suggests a track further to the west of the coast. Stay tuned.