Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 26

The Rochester Fire Department are investigating the cause of a three-alarm structure fire Wednesday, Christmas morning.

According to firefighters, the fire started at a vacant home on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester around 5 a.m. When it started to spread to other homes.

Rochester Fire Department said an 85-year-old woman died in a fire at Pinnacle Place Apartments on South Clinton Avenue on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Lieutenant Ryan Fleming of the Rochester Fire Department said the crews on scene were able to get the woman out of her apartment, but she ultimately died.

Overindulging in holiday food and drink can mean trouble for your health — especially for those with heart problems.

According to Cleveland Clinic’s Leslie Cho, M.D., ‘holiday heart syndrome’ is common this time of year – and easily avoided if folks are mindful about what they eat.

“One of the things we always tell our patients is that you can have whatever you want, but it has to be in moderation,” she said. Holiday heart syndrome is heart trouble experienced after too much salty food or alcohol.

Sometimes even healthy people may notice a rapid heartbeat or skipped beats after drinking too much alcohol, which typically isn’t cause for concern.

Kristina Kwoitzer, 16, was shopping at the mall over the weekend when she got an alarming text message. It stating that her card was disabled and she had to click a link to get it fixed.

“I called M&T and I wanted to speak to a person, and they didn’t answer they said they were closed or something,” she said.

Since, the phone call to the bank was a dead end, she decided to click the link.

“They asked for my user ID, my password, my social security number, and my credit card number,” she said.

Parents, looking for something to keep the kids occupied during the holiday break?

The Rochester Museum and Science Center has the answer. Families are invited to visit the Planetarium for the museums winter break science days.

Kids can discover the wonders of winter with hands-on activities and demonstrations.

The fun takes place from Thursday, through January 5, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.

Be careful underfoot this morning, and if you must hit the road, be mindful of the fact that dense fog has formed with temperatures at or below freezing. This “freezing fog” has produced black ice meaning that there are some hard to detect slick spots this morning. Secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces may be a little icy this morning.

It was our first “green” Christmas in several years with Rochester officially measuring a big fat 0″ on the ground. The temperature in Rochester spiked to a high of 48 degrees yesterday. Yes, there’s more of that kind of mild air on the way. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today after the fog lifts with temperatures warming back into the middle to upper 40s. A weak system will allow scattered light rain showers to develop tonight and into at least the first part of the day Friday. Friday’s highs should climb back above 50 degrees.