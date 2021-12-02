Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The lieutenant governor said 13 teams of National Guard members will be coming to Monroe County to assist with COVID-19 support, including helping in hospitals and with local vaccination efforts.

“These are EMT-trained National Guard members,” Lt. Gov. Benjamin said. “We are prepared to bring in more who don’t have EMT experience, but may be able to help.”

The 26 National Guard members being deployed to Rochester represents the biggest deployment group for any region currently being activated in regards to COVID-19 purposes in New York state.

There’s been a recent surge of COVID-19 in the Rochester region, as County Executive Bello declared a state of emergency Tuesday for the second time during the pandemic.

“Our numbers are too high here in Monroe County,” Bello said at Wednesday’s press conference with the lieutenant governor. “Today we are reporting an additional 624 cases in Monroe County. Yesterday I announced a state of emergency because we are in a state of emergency.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren submitted a proposal to city council Wednesday that would create a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program for 175 families in the city.

The proposal would be her final act in office. It was submitted hours before her 11:59 p.m. resignation, which comes as part of a plea deal she agreed to last month.

Under the proposal, 175 families in the City of Rochester who live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level would receive $500 per month for one year.

The proposal argues the program could be paid for with pandemic recovery funds. It would also pay The Black Community Focus Fund, Inc. $50,000 annually to manage the program.

According to Rochester Police, 20-year-old Tymir Thomas was located by officers near Handy Street with at least one gunshot to his lower body on Saturday, September 11.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident led police to identify three suspects, including 29-year-old Tyron Bryant, 18-year-old Diamonte Scott and 17-year-old Anttwan Brown.

Two of the suspects were also involved in a number of separate crimes and charged accordingly.

Scott faces additional charged for shooting a female resident in the head back in September. Brown has been charged with a number of offenses that date back to September of April of this year.

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court later today. Each faces charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possesion of Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

Since the start of August, cases among 5 to 11-year-olds in Monroe County have gone up roughly 800%, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The Monroe County Health Department says between Nov. 26-30, there have been 271 positive cases among those under the age of 9, and 305 cases among those ages 10 to 19.

Wright said leading up to Thanksgiving they were specifically seeing younger students test positive, with most of the transmission happening outside the classroom.

“We saw much higher percentages of school aged children testing positive, especially in that 5 to 11 year old age range, and that’s simply because you have higher percentages of students who are unvaccinated,” Wright said.

Wright said he hopes they have a positive impact on keeping numbers down but he respects that getting vaccinated is a “very personal decision” for parents to make for their children.

“What we try to do is to make sure that our families have information to make the best decision for themselves and for their children, and to connect them with with resources in the event that they want to get their kids vaccinated,” Wright said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled its search for a local teenager that was reported missing earlier this weekend. 16-year-old Sarah Wade of Rochester returned home and is now safe.

Thursday is the golden day out of the week for those that enjoy warmness. Expect scattered rain showers to pick up in coverage into the latter part of the morning as temperatures take a run at 50 degrees.

The Weekend: Our weekend keeps the general colder trend alive with highs in the 30s and a few rain/snow showers around. Our next bigger weather maker is slated to arrive later Sunday into Monday.