Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all of the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

The Rochester School Board will vote on proposed cuts within the city school district on Thursday.

More than 150 teachers are on the chopping block, in an effort to close a multi-million dollar budget gap.

More protests are expected today, supporting teachers and staff within the Rochester City School District as a school board vote looms over them.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. Th House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

A woman from Greece will spend the next 25 years in prison.

35-year-old Bonnie Hughes pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges and was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court.

The victim in the case was Hughes’ own daughter. According to prosecutors, Hughes sent explicit photos of her 10-year-old daughter to her friend John Kohlmeier, who then had sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions.

A popular Rochester Public Market destination for breakfast sandwiches and comfort food is closing this week.

Scott’s II, which has served up breakfast, brunch, burgers, hot dogs, and more at its pop-up kiosk at the market since the early 90s, will be officially closed for business after this weekend. The business’s last day will be Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Orleans, Monroe & Wayne counties through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The bitter blast continues today with less emphasis on the flakiness and more of an emphasis on just how frozen we stay. Wind chills were subzero at 7 p.m. last night and, for many, still are below zero in spots this morning.

There will be a few breaks of sunshine today, but that sun will be purely ornamental. A weak disturbance will track to the north of Lake Ontario allowing for a slight increase in clouds and also a few flurries. Little or no accumulation will take place. Here’s a look at some of the accumulations reported between yesterday and this morning.