Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 17

So far Rochester has received anywhere from two to three inches of snowfall in our first significant snowfall of the 2020 winter season.

Gates appears to have the highest snowfall total in Monroe County as of 5am Thursday morning. The Finger Lakes has received a much larger snowfall; Geneva as of midnight had 4″.

Since this is the first snowstorm of the season, drivers are still brushing off their winter driving skills.

Snowplows are currently making their way to clear and salt the roads. Transportation authorites are reminding you this morning to maintain a safe distance and slow down when your near a plow, and to not travel alongside a plow for an extended period of time.

And the safest place to drive is behind the plow where the road is clear and salted of course within a good distance.

Jordan Guerrein with the Monroe County Department of Transportation says that less driving can go a long to making sure the roads stay clear.

Heading to Gates to check out the snow conditions. Plow trucks already working it out this morning. #SnowStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/aOgah0Knz8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 17, 2020

“Certainly with any winter storm, we ask people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “If you have to go out and get supplies, or you have an emergency, totally okay to go out, but we really ask people to stay home. This year, more people are staying home, so it’s been nice in that regard, but we really ask people to stay home during a storm because the less vehicles that are out on the highway and out on the roads, means that we can do our job more safely and more safely and efficiently, and ultimately start that cleanup process faster.”

680 new cases confirmed, the largest single day increase.

743 people hospitalized with the virus, 144 in the ICU

23 new deaths confirmed as well, a record for the most COVID-related deaths in a single day.

The death toll in the county is now over 400 since the start of the pandemic.

New York’s health commissioner issuing a letter to hospitals across the state, detailing new capacity rules.

The new guidance requires hospital systems to balance and share patient loads, and independent hospitals must participate as well. Hospitals will also need to increase bed capacity by 15 percent within 72 hours of a significant COVID surge.

Rochester and the Finger Lakes has seen their first solid snowfall of the season. 3 to as much as 8 inches of snow has fallen overnight into this morning with the approach of the first sizable Nor’easter of the season.

MORNING UPDATE:

The snow from the Nor’easter is slowly winding down this morning, but the lake effect snows will continue off of Lake Ontario from time to time through the early afternoon. Another fluffy inch or two of homegrown lake effect cannot be ruled out before the morning is out.

FINGER LAKES: Snowfall reports show 6 to 8 inches of fresh powder has fallen in places like Geneva and in the higher elevations near Keuka Lake.

SOUTHERN TIER: Congratulations, you’re the big winner. More than 3 FEET of snow has fallen in the Binghamton area!

This was the scene in Ithaca overnight. John Kucko is in Tompkins county tracking the snowfall. You can see several inches on ground already in the downtown Ithaca commons area. It makes for a pretty scene with all of the holiday decorations and a “winter wonderland.”