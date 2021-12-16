Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Two male residents have been arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to two homicides that happened in November for what marked Rochester’s deadliest year in history.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Timothy Brown has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for fatally shooting two people on November 11th.

Investigators identified Brown as the main suspect in the crime following extensive examination. He was taken to custody on Wednesday by members of the Greece Police Department.

Officials say multiple warrants were used to execute his arrest. As a result of one of those warrants, officers recovered a loaded handgun in the city residence of 33-year-old Carl Stein.

Rochester Police utilized at least one Noise Flash Diversion Device during the execution of the search warrants. The device emits a large “boom” noise that may have been heard by area residents.

Those search warrants were performed in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

This shooting incident marked the 69th and 70th homicides in the city so far this year, which made 2021 officially the deadliest year in Rochester’s history.

The New York State website says the Excelsior Pass is free, and provides secure digital proof of your COVID vaccination, or negative test results.

Barbara Brown with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra was at their holiday rehearsal Wednesday night at the Eastman School of Music. She says it’s so great to be hosting live shows again.

“So, that’s what we’re doing. It’s being met with a great response, people are so thankful that we’re keeping them safe, and we’ve got the system down pretty smooth,” she says.

The Excelsior Pass, a big part of that process. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to come, so we’ll take physical vaccination cards, the Excelsior Pass is a great option,” she says.

“We just can’t wait to keep that momentum going with live concerts and playing for all of Rochester,” she says.

The Excelsior Pass is for all three FDA-approved COVID vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and the Johnson & Johnson.

Jason Helfer has been acting as interim chief since Forsythe’s resignation. The announcement of a permanent chief is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Forsythe was in court last week, where he was scheduled to be arraigned on DWI charges stemming from the October crash that led to his resignation.

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a function with coworkers in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on October 21 when he crashed into a guardrail on 390.

According to the DA’s office, video footage of the event Forsythe attended before the crash shows him consuming six alcoholic drinks before getting into his car that evening.

A week ago, the unthinkable happened for a single mother of two.

Kimber’s dreams to open her own bakery began while she was working at Wegmans years ago.

“This has been a lifetime worth of saving and everything else. Once I finally knew that I wanted to do my own business, it probably took me about seven, eight years to get that all together,” Kimber said. “I’m a single mom of two, so extra money is not something that was easy or comes by, but we made a lot of sacrifices.”

In June of 2021, Kimber finally opened up Bougie Cookie Boutique on Culver Road. She served everything from macarons to decorated cutout cookies, but roughly six months later, Kimber’s “dream come true” was destroyed.

Kimber said she panicked and grabbed buckets, making trip after trip to the sink, trying to get rid of the flames.

“I think it was after probably about 10 bucket trips to the sink, I realized that there was no… you know, it was well beyond that,” Kimber said.

Thankfully, Kimber’s two young daughters (8-years-old and 3-years-old) were okay. Her youngest ended up having to go to the doctors for smoke inhalation and is now taking steroids to help recover.

“It was really scary and it happened so quick,” Kimber said. “If I could just reiterate to anybody, when we see it in the movies and you think like, ‘Oh, like why don’t you just grab this fire extinguisher? Grab water,’ you don’t understand how fast fire moves. Within like 60 seconds, it felt like it was just complete flames.”

After seeing Kimber’s bakery and home destroyed, the Rochester community stepped up to help. A GoFundMe has already raised closed to $45,000 for the family of three, something that Kimber said “could bring her to tears.”

Authorities say deputies responded to the KeyBank located on Penfield Road around 10:20 a.m. for the report of a bank robbery.

Police say witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle and responding deputies later saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of East Rochester.

Officers from the sheriff’s office, New York State Police, and East Rochester police attempted a traffic stop on 490, but police say the suspect vehicle failed to comply.

Authorities say after a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle veered off of 490 and onto 590 north where it struck a guardrail.

Thursday is expected to break a record set in 1984 for hottest day in December throughout Rochester. After a nice day of 60s, the area will get a wake up call Friday when temperatures drop down again.

The Weekend:

Saturday will bring a winter mix of snow, ice and rain — talk about a change of heart compared to Thursday. As far as inches go, we won’t get too far as Sunday is expected to balance out the weekend with mild temps.