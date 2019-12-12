Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date in all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

The House Judiciary Committee has taken the first steps toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol.

Democrats and Republicans used the otherwise procedural meeting Wednesday evening to deliver sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment. Both sides appealed to Americans’ sense of history — Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s “constitutional crime spree” and Republicans decrying the “hot garbage’’ impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

Sand Hill Mobile Home Park in Newark has been shut down and residents have 30 days to vacate the premises, according to residents and the Arcadia Code Enforcer.

A resident of the mobile home park, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the mobile home park was shut down by the New York State Department of Health. She says state officials were at the park Tuesday night informing residents of the park’s closure.

The Rochester woman who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

34-year-old Bonnie Hughes pleaded guilty to production of child pornography last year.

The Rochester man who pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Daniel Owens was arrested in January, after Greece police found several rounds of a 12 gauge shotgun ammunition in his home.

Officers also found a device which appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The City of Rochester announced Wednesday that the annual North Clinton Business Association Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade will be dedicated to two former Rochester police officers.

Officers Daryl Pierson and Manny Ortiz both tragically lost their lives while serving the department.

The tree lighting and parade will feature the Prime Time Brass Marching Band, City of Rochester officials, students from schools #9 and #20, and other community organizations.

The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the Thirteenth Annual Food for Families Food Drive. You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us for our 13th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Friday, December 13th to help those in need right here in Rochester.



Adam Interviews Dr. Vito Quatela

One of the big names in the world of plastic surgery in Rochester is Dr. Vito Quatekla. But he’s also a big name in the plastic surgery world outside of Rochester — outside of the United States even.

Adams talks about why in his interview with the doctor — that airs tonight on News 8 at 11.

The cold air will hold on for one more day Thursday as highs will remain below freezing. There will be times of sunshine through the morning with some filtered sun in the afternoon and no precipitation expected, as an area of High pressure will keep us dry. That High shifts into the northeast to allow for some warmer air to move in and allow for temperatures to climb back above freezing heading into Friday.