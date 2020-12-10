Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, December 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Crews spent hours on the scene of a fire in Gates, after an explosion sent flames and debris into the sky Wednesday night.

Firefighters say it happened at 6:11 p.m. on Noel Drive off Lyell Road. More than 100 firefighters ultimately from more than 10 are are fire districts responded to the scene.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hosted a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the pandemic to New Yorkers. Beginning Wednesday, the governor’s briefings are going virtual, to be held over Zoom until further notice.

“We know are conducting three COVID operations, basically at the same time.” The governor laid out three COVID-19 focus points:

Surge and Flex Slow the Spread Vaccine Distribution

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 607 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.31%, up from Tuesday’s 7.45%.

Monroe County Legislator Majority Leader Steve Brew said he was “surprised” after County Executive Adam Bello opted not to sign the county budget Tuesday night.

Republicans say the Democratic executive didn’t sign his own county budget after it was voted on and unanimously approved.

Federal regulators on Wednesday sued Facebook, seeking forced divestment of its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services. In a separate case, 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The snow has arrived and Bristol Mountain officials say the ski and snowboard destination is set to open for its 56th season Thursday at 9 a.m.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the mountain,” stated Bristol Mountain General Manager Daniel Fuller. “Not only are we excited about the thrill of being able to ski and snowboard again, we also are happy to provide an opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy an activity with those closest to them.”

There’s an old song by Neil Sadaka called “Breaking Up is Hard to Do”. Consider this as Mother Nature’s theme song when it comes to the cloud deck over Rochester, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes. Clouds will remain for the bulk of the day until the air starts to dry out later this afternoon with the arrival of High pressure. Temperatures today will climb into the lower 40s. Your best chance for seeing a little bit of sun today will be south of Rochester later this afternoon.

The sky should stay partly clear into tonight allowing for a bit of patchy fog to form in some of our southern valleys. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s overnight. Keep an eye to the sky as there is a SMALL chance at seeing the famed “Northern Lights”, or aurora borealis. We have a shot at 50 degrees with the aid of some rare December sunshine on Friday! Savor the mild air on Friday as it will be for “a limited time only”. The approach of a storm over the Midwest will send the wind direction in Rochester into the northeast and east later Friday which will create a raw cool feel to the air once again. Clouds will thicken on Saturday as that system approaches. Temperatures will likely be stuck in the 40s most of the day Saturday as rain arrives from west to east. As the aforementioned area of Low pressure carves a path to our north and west, Western New York will briefly enter the “warm sector” out ahead of the cold front that will be on our doorstep on Sunday. This means temperatures briefly spiking to near 50 degrees early Sunday before the cold frontal passage. Expect a few showers early Sunday followed by a brisk breeze and plenty of clouds. Colder air returns early next week. We’ll also need to keep an eye on a stormier pattern setting up over the eastern half of the nation for next week. It may mean a developing winter storm that may at least clip the region by the middle of next week with some wintry precipitation that MAY include measurable snow. Stay tuned.