Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 6

Here are the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to RPD, officers responded to Chili Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday where a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“The best thing for us to do get to know each other, is to sit down and to talk,” says Reverend Patrina Freeman, also a member of the Irondequoit Town Board.

She took to the podium at the Monroe County Chiefs of Police Association Town Hall Wednesday at Temple B’rith Kodesh, speaking first as a concerned mother. Her hope is that the community and law enforcement can create an environment of understanding going forward on things like race relations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in an investigation of an assault against a Black transgender man in Rochester.

A statement from the governor Wednesday said in part: “I am outraged by reports of an assault against a 30-year-old black transgender man in Rochester. New York will never tolerate such rancorous acts of hate, and I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide any and all resources necessary to bring the assailants to justice.

A portion of East Ridge Road is closed on Thursday morning after a car accident.

The road is blocked off between Brown Road and Arrow Drive. It isn’t immediately clear what caused the accident, or of there were any reported injuries.

Some gym owners are facing losing their customers, employees, and even their whole business as they try to survive being closed.

Golds Gym in Webster is doing all they can to keep their employees while waiting to reopen, but Bob Duffy, leader of reopening in the Finger Lakes region, says he just doesn’t know when or if that will happen.

Citizens Bank announced Wednesday it will be providing a $22.4 million line of credit for the senior living apartments being built in the former Irondequoit mall. Project leader PathStone also announced its new partnership with Rochester Regional Health.

Town supervisor Dave Seely said Irondequoit has one of the largest aging populations in Monroe County. He said being able to age in place is important to many seniors.

The combination of a comfortable brand of warmth paired with low humidity, great visibility, and a plentiful supply of sun will make for a nearly ideal summer setup today. You really couldn’t ask for a better day in early August.

Expect highs in the upper 70s today after a very cool start. In fact, this morning’s low temperature and yesterday’s high temperature were the lowest Rochester has seen since the final week of June!

A mainly clear sky will remain in place for the beginning of the night tonight. We should have a beautiful sunset, and a pretty decent moonrise as well at 10:20 p.m. High clouds will gather a bit later in the night as a rather sneaky area of Low pressure along the coast tracks to the north. An appendage of that feature (a subtle “trough”) will extend from the coast and off to the northwest. That trough will track very close to Western New York during the day Friday and will serve as the proverbial “fly in the ointment” for Friday sending clouds our way, and for some especially south of the Thruway and into parts of the Finger Lakes, a few showers our way as well. Areas west of the Genesee and up towards the Lake Ontario shoreline will stay dry despite the clouds, while areas well south of Rochester into places like Dansville and the Southern Tier may very well end up dodging a few rain drops. Don’t worry: this feature will move right along allowing for a clearing sky heading into Saturday and an ample amount of sunshine for both weekend days. The forecast remains on track for highs on Saturday to flirt with 80 and for a warm up to commence Sunday that lasts into early next week.