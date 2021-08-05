Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

One police officer was hospitalized with an injured leg, and several others were stung by bees during a foot chase in Rochester Wednesday night.

Investigators said it started when patrol officers attempted to stop a car on 5th Street for unspecified vehicle and traffic violations. They said the driver sped away when officers approached the car, then got out of the car on Ackerman Street and fled on foot through nearby backyards.

The Rochester man convicted of shooting two people in July of 2018 is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Joseph Boykins Sr. was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in September of 2020. Boykins opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and Michael Earlsy on York Street in Rochester.

Congress is inching closer to passing a massive bipartisan infrastructure plan, with Democrats saying they’re ready to work through the weekend to get the bill across the finish line but many Republicans still concerned about the nearly $1 trillion price tag.

“The Senate is moving full steam ahead on the bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

But with the plan before the Senate, some Republicans are taking the opportunity to propose changes to a package that was the product of months of painstaking negotiation.

A van carrying 30 adult migrants overturned, killing 10 on Wednesday afternoon in Brooks County, Texas, the sheriff confirmed to Border Report.

The driver was reportedly speeding over 85 mph and missed a turnoff while attempting to exit Highway 281 just south of a busy U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The other 20 migrants were seriously injured.

A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes and crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville Wednesday evening. Fire officials confirmed that some buildings were destroyed but had no details.

The calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down are growing louder and louder following the investigation revealing he sexually harassed 11 women.

However, the governor has made no indications he plans on resigning, which is why lawmakers have started to look at the state’s impeachment process.

“If he will not resign, we have to impeach. We have to remove him from office. He has broken the law,” said Assemblymember Sarah Clark.

Monroe County reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day Wednesday, the first time that has happened since May 23.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a statement of concern regarding the recent spike in cases:

“Today, we are surpassing 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since May 23rd. We are clearly and rapidly moving in the wrong direction.

The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the August 4 Take 5 drawing was sold in Webster.

The ticket — which was worth $44,933 — was purchased at Wegmans located at 1955 Empire Blvd.

Surface high pressure starts to work east into the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday with morning temperatures starting in the upper 50s and low 60s. With high pressure more directly overhead, that should allow for even warmer temperatures during the day that likely get into the lower and middle 80s. A lake breeze will keep those lakeside a touch cooler. Sun dominates into Friday and we will again get middle 80s for highs with a slight increase in humidity. A rogue shower could pop up in the afternoon during prime heating time, but nearly all will remain dry. If you’re looking for raindrops, Saturday looks to be your best bet.

THE WEEKEND: A weak boundary approaches the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. This front lacks any significant forcing and cold air, so while it looks to have a minimal impact, that impact may come as a few showers Saturday afternoon and evening. While timing could change, it looks like the boundary moves across the region sometime overnight into Sunday. That will keep the threat for rain showers and will also drop temperatures Sunday into the lower 80s. This doesn’t last long as the front surges back northward Sunday night into Monday.

That opens the door for 90s to return. We expect Monday high temperatures to hit 90° with humidity making it feel like the lower and even mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms return by Tuesday. We know temperatures remain above average through the week, but uncertainty exists on whether or not we stay in the 90s or drop a bit into the lower and middle 80s.