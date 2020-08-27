Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm and was downgraded to Category 2 status as it moved north over southwestern Louisiana.

The storm is bringing damaging winds and “flooding rainfall” over western and central Louisiana, and life-threatening storm surge has continued along much of the coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. Widespread power outages and damage are being reported across the Louisiana and Texas. There have been no reports of death at this time, but the death toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway.

Mike Pence is now officially the Republican Vice Presidential nominee.

The convention wraps up tonight with president trump officially accepting the Republican nomination from the south lawn of the White House.

About 1,500 people are expected to attend.

Democrat legislators announced the formation of a new Black and Asian Democratic Caucus on Wednesday.

“We will move the progressive democratic agenda through the creation of a new Black and Asian Democratic Caucus in the county legislature,” Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell said in a press conference.

“In many ways this caucus made us feel like we were in an abusive relationship. And the first thing you tell someone in an abusive relationship is to get out of that relationship. We’ve woken up and will no longer be taken for granite.”

MORE | Democrats clash over leadership in Monroe County Legislature

Your RG&E bill could see $100 increase for the year if proposed rate increases are approved. Yesterday was the first day of public hearings for the possible rate hike. They were proposed back in June.

If approve, rates would go up by 16% over the next three years.

The proposal includes built in relief for lower income households because of the pandemic over the next year.

The plan will be voted on by the public service commission in October.

Google is hoping to help families doing remote learning with a new resource. It’s called “Teach from Anywhere.”

It has educational tools for teachers that will help them start a video call with their class or set up a website or use captions with their video meetings.

All of these features are free.

According to a recent report from Roc the Future, the Rochester community has stepped up to improve the digital divide during the pandemic. The original report from April outlined technology disparities in the Rochester City School District. The updated report published this week says access is now a lot better.

Stephanie Townsend is the director of research and analytics at Roc the Future. She said the pandemic brought the digital divide in Rochester to a head.

“It took what has been an ongoing issue and really brought it to the forefront,” Townsend said.

Many of us woke up to some soggy ground underfoot as a result of thundery downpours that moved in with a warm front in the wee hours of the morning. Fortunately, for us, there was no severe weather associated with this front: just a decent dose of dampness for the lawns, gardens, and farm fields that were running a bit dry along with a limited amount of lightning and thunder.

Much of the morning will be rain free, but hazy sun will help to destabilize the atmosphere as it warms. An injection of moisture will help further destabilize things, and with some “twisting of the winds” with height, potent thunderstorms will pop, some of which could be severe producing large hail and damaging wind. The Finger Lakes and some areas south of the Thruway face the primary risk for this type of severe weather.

It is worth noting that the wind shear (that “twisting of the winds”) setup is borderline favorable enough to justify an isolated tornado or two with the greatest relative risk south of the Thruway. We will continue to closely monitor trends that can still influence whether this local risk increases or decreases. Make sure you’re staying up to date on the latest.