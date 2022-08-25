ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

A man in his 40s was shot and killed Wednesday during a presumed robbery, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the corner of North Street and Durnan street for the report of someone shot.

They said that upon arrival they found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the preliminary investigation appears to show the victim was shot during a robbery. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the major crime unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann.

Biermann, 32 was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.

Biermann’s pickup truck was found near the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. His wallet and phone were inside.

A body was found around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday off a foot trail roughly 1 mile away from Biermann’s truck, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the body is that of a male, and will be taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.

A cause of death has not been released.

While they are awaiting formal confirmation, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have no reason to believe its not Biermann. They also said the family has been involved in the search since the beginning.

Now that the Biden Administration has announced that the Federal Government will forgive some student loans, how do you get on this list?

Well not everyone with student loans will automatically qualify for forgiveness. First, your loan has to be a federal loan. Secondly, you cannot make more than the income cap of $125,000 individually or $250,000 for your household. Third, you may have to apply.

What do I need to do to get my loan forgiven?

Around 8 million people may be eligible to receive forgiveness automatically since the U.S Department of Education already has their relevant income data. However, if they do not, or if you do not know if they do, the government will be launching an application in the coming weeks. The Department of Education says the application will be available before the end of the year when the newly extended pause on repayments will end.

You are able to subscribe to be notified by the U.S. Department of Education when the application is open on the Department of Education subscription page.

Ok, I meet the requirements, but don’t owe as much as I can be forgiven

You qualify for the forgiveness, but don’t need it all to cover your loans, can you get some that you already paid back? The answer to that is, No. You can be forgiven up to $20,000 if you have Pell Grants as part of your student loans, ($10,000 without Pell Grants). This means if you owe less than that amount, you will only receive the amount up to your outstanding balance.

As the summer winds down, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello held a conference to remind people how to safely dispose of hazardous waste common in the warmer months, such as propane tanks, air conditioning units, and pool chemicals.

The Monroe County Waste Management ecopark, located at 10 Avion Drive, will be accepting the following harmful or hazardous waste free of charge on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lithium-Ion batteries

Pool additives, pesticides, automotive fluids fertilizers (Appointment Required)

Pharmaceutical wastes

Air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and freezers will be accepted for a $20 fee, with no appointment necessary. Tires are also accepted, with varying fees.

“Propane cylinders and tanks pose significant fire and explosion risk to the public if not

recycled properly. Pesticides and pool chemicals can be toxic to the environment and should

never be placed in the trash,” County Executive Bello said. “Lithium-ion batteries for lawn

and garden tools, dehumidifiers, and tires are all items that we need to responsibly recycle.”

Appointments can be made online or by calling 585-753-7600.

This fall, the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services will host two mobile hazardous waste collections. Appointments are required.

The first will be on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Penfield Department of Public Works located at 1607 Jackson Road. The second will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Town of Irondequoit Department of Public Works located at 2629 East Ridge Road.

Our Thursday starts warm and dry with temperatures again surging into the lower 80s by afternoon. By that point, a new storm system to our west is starting to nudge close enough to start to influence our rain chances.

An isolated shower or storm by afternoon will be possible with coverage trending higher into the night. Friday will features scattered showers and storms as the parent energy works its way through WNY. Enough instability into the afternoon will support a few stronger cores with locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Others might miss rain entirely, it’ll be one of those hit-and-miss type deals. Drier and cooler air spills in Friday night, resulting in a cooler and sunny Saturday with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunshine lingers Sunday, but temperatures take a big leap forward toward the middle 80s. Overall, another beautiful weekend!