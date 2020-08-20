Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Night three of the DNC featured speeches from former President Barack Obama and the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made their pitch to voters to elect Joe Biden for president.

Democrats on Wednesday night focused on why Biden is better equipped to handle the pandemic, but it also shined a light on the issue of immigration and included the voice of 11-year-old Estella Juarex, a Florida girl, whose father, a U.S. Marine veteran, voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Sidney Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after two men got into a fight that escalated to one of them being shot.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

City leaders are remembering the three lives lost exactly five years ago Wednesday.

On Aug. 19, 2015 a gunman open fired on Genesee Street outside the Boys and Girls Club.

Raekwan Manigault, Johnny Johnson and Jonah Barley were all killed. City officials released butterflies and remembering those young men at the Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.

MORE | Adam Interviews Anita Barley: mother of Genesee Street shooting victim reflects on the loss

The New York State Liquor Authority appears to have amended their guidelines regarding live music, again.

In an article News 8 published on Monday, the state clarified that bars and restaurants were only allowed to have live music if it was “incidental,” but all “performances” would be banned. That ruling allowed Three Heads Brewing, for example, to have live music indoors, but the huge hall at The Hochstein School to remain empty.

Should Squaw Island in Canandaigua Lake be renamed?

That’s what the Canandaigua Town Board talked about during its meeting on Monday evening. Some residents said it should be changed, arguing it is an offensive slur for Native American women. Others said the name is linked to tradition and history and shouldn’t be changed.

The scheduled vote on the resolution was tabled indefinitely after concerns over the resolution’s wording.

Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park will get a $2.67 million upgrade to make it more resilient to floods, New York state officials announced Wednesday.

The project, according to the state, will make docks, the parking lot and the boat launch higher so they can stay operational in the event of high water. The initiative is part of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

“Our parks are economic drivers,” said Erik Kulleseid, the New York State Parks Commissioner. “Our parks are important, they’re important in getting people out and spending money in our upstate communities.”

Did you keep the windows open while you slept and find yourself reaching for an extra blanket? If so, you had good reason for doing so, as temperatures dipped deep down into the 40s in many spots south of the Thruway this morning.

Highs each day will become noticeably warmer with highs in the upper 70s Thursday, and an even bigger warm up by Friday as highs reach the mid 80s once again. Not quite time to put the summer clothes away!

We’re getting into the time of year where we get a little bit of everything; a brief period of cooler temps paired with brief warm ups that still feel like we’re in the heat of summer.

The weekend will start dry with warmth and sunshine until showers and storms make their way back into the region Sunday afternoon. We’ll continue to be warm into the start of next week.