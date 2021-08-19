Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Steuben County declared a State of Emergency beginning 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening due to flash flooding in the area.

The county has also ordered the evacuation of the southside of the Village of Addison, adjoining Tuscarora Creek. County officials say they expect creek flooding to break records, and potentially top the levy.

The U.S. pullout from Afghanistan continues as the Taliban pushes in to take control. Congressman John Katko (R-24th District) and Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25th District) weighed in on the U.S. military and contractors leaving Afghanistan Wednesday.



Congressman Katko says from an optical standpoint, this pullout looks similar to Vietnam in 1975.

“The evacuation from the embassy, people clinging to airplanes…” Katko said.

U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The Biden administration will also require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The Rochester City School District will require employees to be vaccinated, or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing for the upcoming school year, officials wrote in a letter to staff members Wednesday.

“The safety of our students, staff, and school community is one of our highest priorities as we prepare to begin the new school year. To ensure the safety of all who enter RCSD schools and facilities, we are requiring all RCSD staff take a weekly COVID test beginning the week of September 6, 2021,” the letter read.

“Vaccinated staff who voluntarily present confirmation of their vaccination status by Friday, September 3, 2021, will not be required to participate in the weekly COVID testing. Staff who present confirmation after this date will continue to test until their status is confirmed by our office.”

Families with loved ones in nursing homes are relieved after Governor Cuomo announced all nursing home staff will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Not only have thousands of nursing home residents died to COVID-19 over the past year-and-a-half, but outbreaks can often shut down nursing homes, keeping families from seeing their loved ones inside.

Nationally renowned and locally-based Joywave will headline a mini music festival as part of this year’s Fringe Fest finale in downtown Rochester.

Organizers announced the full lineup Wednesday for this year’s 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

The event will feature more than 425 in-person and online performances, including comedy, dance, multidisciplinary shows, music, spoken word, visual art, film, and more. The festival will run from Tuesday September 14 through Saturday September 25.

The last blast of rain comes early Thursday morning as Fred pulls out. Depending on how long the heaviest bands persist through the night, some places could still see heavy rain and intermittent showers through Thursday morning for places that include portions of Wyoming, Genesee and Monroe counties. This will be watched throughout the course of the night with the primary threat for flooding for places like Livingston, Ontario and Yates. We get some dry time and may even get a little sun late Thursday. Humidity sticks around today through Friday and temperatures hover in the 70s. We should break into the 80s Thursday and may even get into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon.

The amount of heat and humidity on top of some low pressure around over the weekend will inspire a few isolated showers and thunderstorms both days, but most of the weekend should be dry. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average, in the middle 80s.

There will be plenty more opportunities for rain next week as we near the end of August. We are two weeks away from the first of September and rain numbers have been below average at the Rochester airport. That should change today.