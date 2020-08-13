Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Parents, teachers, students, and everyone else involved in the public education sphere have a lot of questions about reopening schools.

That’s why News 8 WROC hosted a town hall Wednesday with local officials and education leaders — including Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small — to answer the questions you have about the reopening process.

Nursing homes and schools are getting some added help in keeping their residents safe thanks to thermal facial recognition cameras and touchless check-in technology.

“Covid really helped expedite the temperature features, also detecting if someone is wearing a mask or not,” said Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm with Copier Fax Business Technologies in Buffalo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced that 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State Tuesday, a new record high for tests in a single day.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE | No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 35 new cases, 38 hospitalized

National discount department store chain Stein Mart filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after 112 years in business, and announced that it will close most, if not all, of its 280 stores.

“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business,” wrote Chief Executive Officer Hunt Hawkins in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Merrill Street. They say a 33-year-old man, who is a city resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are two motorcycles on scene and a white commercial van. A blue tarp is up next to the motorcycles. The accident occurred on Dewey Avenue and Merrill Street.

Would you believe me if I told you the temperature right now is about the same as 24 hours ago? Probably not, right? Today feels so different because dew points (our humidity) have dropped 10+ degrees since yesterday. It makes a big difference in how the air feels, as it’s noticeably more comfortable.. Partly cloudy skies will carry us into the night as temperatures settle around 60 degrees by morning.

The forecast moving forward can be discussed with some brevity. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies linger Thursday, Friday and Saturday with daily temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 80s. Remember, that’s still warm for this time of year where average temperatures are 80 on the money. Comfortable humidity puts that forecast in the “sweet spot” and quite pleasant heading into the weekend. A few showers will be possible later Sunday, but it’ll likely be Monday for the arrival of what I’d consider a halfway decent rain chance. The pattern into next week trends cooler with longer range model guidance in agreement that much of next week should be spent in the 70s for highs vs. 80s or 90s.