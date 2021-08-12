Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, August 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

One adult and two children have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a home on Burrow Street in Rochester in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home and found fire venting from the first floor of a single family home, that was encroaching on the neighboring home

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now listing Monroe County among several New York counties with “high” COVID-19 transmission.

According to the CDC, high transmission means over 100 cases per 100,000 residents on a 7-day average. In Monroe County, we are seeing 104.21 cases per 100,000 residents on a 7-day average.

Earlier this month, the county was listed as having “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. With that announcement, came the county encouraging residents to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination.

As the U.S continues to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban is overrunning cities and taking over areas.

“We’re focused on the security situation that we face now,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Kirby says the U.S continues to support Afghan forces in the field, as the Taliban makes advances.

Tropical Storm Fred, the sixth name storm of the hurricane season, has weakened into a tropical depression as it currently moves over Hispaniola, according to the National Hurricane Center.

However, the storm’s track has gone further east, bringing the storm’s path closer to the Florida coastline. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

As high temperatures continue in Rochester, it’s important to prioritize your heart health. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both preventable illnesses if you pay attention to your body’s signals.

Key heat exhaustion symptoms to look out for include headaches, a weak and rapid pulse, heavy sweating, cold and moist skin, chills, dizziness or fainting.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they have made an arrest in connection to a stolen purse and vehicle in Pittsford Plaza back in June.

Officials say 25-year-old Andrey Ogonovskiy of Rochester is charged with two counts of second degree robbery, one count of second degree assault, and one county of grand larceny.

“I want people to know that I’m ready for this,” Hochul said. “It’s not something that we expected or asked for, but I’m fully prepared to resume the responsibilities of the State of New York.”

Hochul, the highest-ranking female elected official in New York state, is now set to become the first woman governor in New York history. She will hold the office through the remainder of Cuomo’s term, which runs through 2022.

MORE | Kathy Hochul: A look back at her policy history

Lawsuits from victims of sexual abuse continue to pour in as New York’s Child Victims Act nears its deadline to file.

In August of 2019, the state opened a unique one-year-period where victims of child sexual assault could file claims against their abusers, regardless of how long ago it happened. The window got extended once due to the pandemic, but now it officially closes August 14.

Since, more than 9,200 cases have been filed in New York.

The diamond is built, and now they will come — José Abreu, Aaron Judge and all, to Iowa.

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big league ball.

SONY Pictures Television announced the new hosts of Jeopardy! Wednesday.

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will host the long-running daily syndicated game show.

Officials say Richards will serve as the full-time host, and Bialik will join as the host of the all new primetime and spinoff series, Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Heat Advisories are in effect through Thursday night as the humidity continues to feed us sultry days and muggy nights. Air conditioners will be running through the rest of the week as overnight lows only bottom out in the low to mid 70s and dew points close to match make for uncomfortable sleeping weather. We could even be challenging the record high low for the day if we don’t drop below 73 degrees by midnight.

What’s next? There are two primary windows of opportunity for storms Thursday. One window is in the morning, and the other is during the afternoon.

The low end threat for an isolated storm remains after midnight given the soupy environment and an approaching cluster of storms to move through the Great Lakes overnight into early Thursday morning. Given the primed environment we’re in, strong storms are fair game even during the early morning hours. You can track any storms by following radar here.

Our ongoing stretch of heat and sultry conditions is set to continue into Thursday with highs around 90 and the humidity making it feel like the mid 90s at times, and of course a chance for afternoon storms with multiple disturbances passing through. This is our second window of opportunity. The ingredients will be there for some storms to be strong to severe along with very heavy downpours especially towards the Finger Lakes region during this time frame, so keep an extra eye to the sky.

Friday will be the last leg of the heat as we see a final cold front approaching from the west. Before the front pushes through highs will likely reach the mid to upper 80s with lots of humidity, but as soon as that front moves in it will drop our temperatures and humidity levels dramatically heading into the weekend. The frontal boundary will spark chances for scattered storms, and some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.