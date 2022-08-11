ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

A grieving family is speaking out after the death of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis, who was shot and killed in front of his home on Fourth Street Monday night.

Among Davis’ relatives is a notable anti-gun violence advocate in the Rochester community, who is now joining the family in calls for change and justice.



Loved ones say Jaquise Davis had just gotten home from work Monday, when he was gunned down and killed before reaching the front door.

His great-aunt is used to helping those in the community cope with this type of loss. Now, she’s lending some of that help to her own family.



For years, Wanda Ridgeway has worked on the frontlines of the city. As director of Rise Up Rochester, it’s her job to console loved ones in the midst of their grief, specifically due to gun violence.

“I go through this all the time with other families. But when it hits home, it’s different,” said Ridgeway.

Davis’ family says he was a loving and smart kid. A member of the football team, Davis would have been a junior this year at East High School.

Relatives say he had just arrived home from a shift at Walmart Monday when he was caught in the crossfire.

“He did not deserve this. He died on the front steps of his own home. His 5-year-old brother saw him laying there, and his sister, they don’t deserve that. His parents don’t deserve that. We need justice,” said Ridgeway.

Family members say they do not believe Davis was the intended target. Some are calling on other parents in the city.

“I’m just pleading with the parents to keep a tight hand on your children. Know where they are, who they’re talking to and who is trying to turn them away from being good,” said Gloria Davis, Davis’ great-grandmother.

Ridgeway says she’s hopeful for change, while continuing to seek justice for her great-nephew, and the dozens of other lives lost in Rochester.

“We’re not living to die and it seems like that’s what’s happening. We got to put politics aside and we all have to stand together and take back our community. If not, it could be you tomorrow or someone else the next day,” said Ridgeway.

Relatives and members of Rise Up Rochester plan to gather for a walk on Clinton Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m. The public is invited to help bring awareness to the senseless gun violence seen in the city.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Black Rochester firefighter who filed a complaint against his captain accusing the captain of forcing him and others to attend what he calls a Juneteenth spoof party while on duty is planning to talk publicly about the incident for the first time Thursday.

The firefighter also plans to announce his intention to sue, though it remains unclear who he plans to take legal action against.

The captain in question is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

That investigation was sparked by the firefighter’s official complaint that alleges on July 7 the captain forced three subordinates during their shift to attend what he calls a “Juneteenth spoof party” at which the firefighter said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny.”

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

While the firefighter details the incident Thursday, it’s expected he’ll be joined by his attorney, former colleagues, friends, community members and elected officials.

Rochester City Hall has confirmed that a firefighter filed a complaint “as it relates to a fire company (the captain and 3 subordinates) attending an unauthorized event.”

Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez told News 8, “Immediately upon receiving the complaint, I notified the Department of Human Resource Management. The allegations are serious and we will get to the bottom of what happened and address the allegations swiftly and transparently in adherence with our legal guidelines and requirements.”

Hernandez declined to provide details saying this was a personnel matter and he had to wait until the investigation was over before he could comment further.

Eddie Santiago, the president of IAFF Local 1071, which is the union chapter that represents Rochester firefighters, also said he can’t comment until after the investigation, but did confirm the captain has been suspended with pay.

News 8 has tried to reach out to the captain allegedly involved in all this, but has been unable to connect with him.

One of the largest homeless shelters in upstate New York, is closed for the foreseeable future, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night.

County officials assisted about 40 displaced residents into another transition Wednesday afternoon.

Those residents will be moving to a new location after spending a few days at MLK Park.

County Executive Adam Bello said over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing at other shelters. But about 40 residents did not, and many have called House of Mercy their home for years.

The tragic incident also shines a bright light on the challenges of addressing mental health issues in the context of a homeless shelter.

Officials tell us crews from the Monroe County Department of Human Services are working with residents facing trauma and grief.

The man now jailed for the attack is no stranger to the former executive director, Sister Grace, who said she is no longer part of decision-making or operations.

“He has psychological problems and we tried getting help for him,” she said. “You know you call the psychiatric unit, then come right back and nothing changed.”

Sister Grace assists at the shelter as a spiritual director and said more help is needed, even with the county’s Department of Human Services stepping in.

“We really need more help. The psychiatric community has to do more to help with these psychological problems.”

Bello said the name of the new temporary housing location is not being released to the public, out of respect for all those involved.

Court paperwork alleges Nathaniel Jeanpierre III stabbed and slashed the victim, Michael Nairy, with a machete repeatedly. Then, stabbed and slashed the upper body of a second victim, Cameron Schuler.

Police said Schuler is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The House of Mercy is conducting its own investigation into this incident. One, that does not involve the county, as Bello said they are only assisting with housing needs.

“What the county offered to do is, help with cots, food, things like that to make sure these individuals, the most vulnerable people here in our county are taken care of,” said Bello.

Bello said he understands there may be people out there who want to help or donate in any way they can, but at this time, they are not accepting donations or assistance from the public in any way.

Sister Grace says many residents have expressed to her a desire to be back at the shelter.

She also mentioned the recent transition in leadership has been a challenge for residents and staff.

News 8 has reached out to the executive director for comment or interview opportunities and is awaiting a response.

A spokesperson for the administration released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“House of Mercy would like to thank the community for their steadfast support during this tragic and traumatic event.

Our friends at MC Collaborative Case Management have been instrumental in finding an emergency space where we are now temporarily housing the majority of the individuals displaced on Monday.

We are grateful for the help of officials from the City of Rochester and Monroe County. Together, we have coordinated transportation, food, and shelter for our guests for the time being.

We will update the community as contingency operations continue and we move toward reopening our doors.”

The National Transportation Safety Bureau has released a report on the October 2, 2020 crash that killed prominent attorney Steve Barnes and his niece.

The preliminary report did not provide a cause, but did include a timeline, witness statements as well as audio between the 62-year-old Barnes and air traffic controllers.

Barnes and his niece Elizabeth Barnes were flying from New Hampshire to Buffalo when the plane went out of control and plummeted to the ground in a wooded area off Route 33 and Boyce Road. Steve Barnes was piloting the plane.

A summary of communications shows that at 11:41 a.m. the pair were traveling at 190 knots at 28,000 feet and he was told by air traffic control to start descending to 8,000 feet. One minute later, Barnes said he lost connection with air traffic control. He was asked if everything was okay and responded, “yes sir, everything is fine.”

The plane descended on track until 11:43 and the controller asked the pilot where he was headed and received a “garbled” response. The control instructed Barnes to stop his descent and maintain altitude. Barnes did not respond. The plane turned and took a spiral and essentially disintegrated on impact. It left a large crater in the field. The plane’s radar ended at 11:45 and a 911 call was made at 11:47. The report says that Barnes did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system and that the plate was up-to-date on safety features.

One witness, Amy Mertz, said that the plane sounded “off,” then there was silence followed by a loud boom and it “felt like a bomb went off.” Multiple witnesses compared it to the sound of a motorcycle. Barnes was flying a Socata TBM 700 aircraft, often described as a high-performance, single-engine turboprop that is often used for business.

Barnes was prominent for being part of the Cellino & Barnes law firm and his death made national news. He and Ross Cellino Jr. based the firm for nearly three decades in Western New York with offices in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City and California, specializing in personal injury lawsuits. They were in the midst of a break-up at the time of the crash.

To see the full report, click here.

The Latimer Funeral Home is celebrating its centennial anniversary as Rochester’s longest-established African American business.

The Latimer Funeral Home has been serving families during their most difficult times since 1922. Funeral Director and CEO Monique Latimer describe her father-in-law as a trailblazer; it’s a characteristic she embodies, just the same.

100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer. A groundbreaker from the start, he was the first African American to graduate from Simmons School of Embalming in Syracuse.

The journey to building this business is a story of dedication and perseverance.

“These men had two jobs to be able to do the things they want to do as far as opening this business. Pop Latimer worked as a bellman for the train station in Rochester. My husband worked at the post office in the evenings. So people don’t realize how you accomplish what you accomplish and the hard work,” Monique said, describing her father-in-law and late husband, Millard Latimer, Jr.

When Monique got married, she explained she had her high school GED but decided to dive into the business for herself. A mother of five children, her resiliency is evident, breaking more glass ceilings to continue the family-owned operation.

“I decided to go [to school] and, when I went to MCC to take some courses, I needed to get into embalming school, one professor said to me ‘You’ve been out of school too long. You’re not going to do this.’ I’m going like, ‘Oh really? You just have to watch me,” Monique said.

And she did just that, at the top of her class too.

“It shows stamina and a dedication to the community and to families that we serve and what is possible because I think a lot of kids growing up now don’t necessarily see that, see that you can have your own business and you can pass it on to your family and you can thrive,” said Millena Latimer, Monique’s youngest child, who is the Executive Assistant and Office Manager.

Latimer Funeral Home will be holding a free Centennial Community Healing & Wellness Fair on Saturday, August 13th from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a range of resources available to the community from massages, representatives from organizations, Reiki, and more.

A front drops in from the north with little fanfare and a lot of dry air. The most notable event it brings is a quick glance of extra cloud cover through the morning and early afternoon.