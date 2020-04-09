Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thurday, April 9, 2020.

There are now 6,628 COVID-19 deaths in New York. The increase of 779 deaths since Tuesday is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

The governor is directing all flags to be flown at half mast in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

“The number of deaths may continue to rise as those hospitalizations for those longest periods pass,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The longer you are on a ventilator the less likely you will come off of the ventilator.

The governor did say the rate of new hospitalizations is going down.

There are now 34 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday. That’s three new deaths since last official count Tuesday.

Officials also reported that there are now 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 57 from 24 hours prior.

Of those 627 cases, 86 people are hospitalized and 39 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Under the executive order, non-essential businesses have to close and that includes car washes, but one company has remained open.

Royal Car Wash is owned by the Danieles and asked the state for exemption. They are touch-free unmanned auto terminals so customers don’t actually come in contact with anyone.

RTS is matching Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s extension of the New York State PAUSE executive order, by waiving fares through April 29.

RTS began waiving fares on March 19. The company is promoting social distancing by asking riders to use only the rear doors of its buses.

The announcement came on Wednesday, hours after the announcement for the cancelation of the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival in August and the Corn Hill Arts Festival, which was scheduled for July.

The Lilac Festival, which was scheduled for May, already canceled, as did the Jazz Festival, which was scheduled for June.

**WIND ADVISORY FOR MONROE, ORLEANS, AND WAYNE COUNTIES THROUGH 6 P.M. **

Get ready for a taste of what I like to call “scorecard weather”: you’ll simply need a scorecard to keep up with all of the changes in today’s weather.

Expect showers of rain early in the day, but that will not last. A potent cold front will plow through around midday. With that front will come a round of gusty winds. Expect gusts into the early afternoon to be close to 45 mph in some parts of the area especially near Lake Ontario and the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes. Behind the cold front, as is typical, the sky will briefly clear, but with that sun will come busy breezes that will act to import colder air into Western New York.

Wrap around moisture associated with Low pressure to our north will give us a cloudier, colder day Friday complete with showers of rain and wet snow. It’s going to look and feel the part of late March! Minor accumulations of snow are possible across higher elevations mainly south of Rochester Thursday night and into Friday as that deep cyclonic flow continues.

We’ll eventually transition back to partial sunshine into Saturday with warming temperatures well into the 50s Sunday. Rain will redevelop Sunday night and into Monday.