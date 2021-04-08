Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting at the Greece Commons Apartments on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Casey Voelkl with the Greece Police Department said officers responded to the area around 11:45 p.m. to find a man unconscious in a car in the parking lot.

The New York State Fiscal Year 2022 budget has officially passed the legislature after the State Assembly passed the budget late Wednesday night.

The budget already passed the state Senate early Wednesday morning. The budget totals $212 billion.

Four neighborhood vaccination clinics in the City of Rochester will pop-up for the next three weeks, starting on Thursday.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585)-753-5555.

Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

One man is hospitalized after a shooting on Genesee Park Boulevard near Pioneer Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 39-year-old victim was dropped off at the hospital around one a-m with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A man is dead following an armed carjacking attempt in broad daylight Wednesday; the latest in a recent string of violent robberies in Monroe County.

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode said a 71-year-old Irondequoit man was the target of an armed robbery on Buell Road in Gates shortly before 11 a.m. VanBrederode says two suspects attempted to steal his vehicle which led to the victim being shot.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said. The man has not been identified at this time.

MORE | Police investigation on Danforth Street in Rochester linked to incident in Gates

The Biden administration unveiled a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence Wednesday which including a new rule combatting “ghost guns” and publishing “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

He also announced David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, as his nominee to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. If confirmed, Chipman would be the agency’s first permanent director since 2015.

As part of the state budget, mobile sports betting will be coming to New York. The New York State Gaming Commission still has to set up the specifics, but soon placing a sports bet will be as easy as updating your Facebook page.

“The law allows the state to directly operate mobile sports betting,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a budget briefing Wednesday morning.

A new partnership between the Empire State Trail and the Boilermaker race has formed to create the “Empire State Trail Challenge”.

The challenge is a 4-month virtual race where participants can register and log their miles to reach milestones tied to virtual progress along the Empire State Trail.

The highest-earning New Yorkers would face the nation’s steepest income tax rate under a budget lawmakers expected to vote on Tuesday.

It would serve as a win for the Democratic party’s left wing, who say that millionaires in Manhattan penthouses have fared far better amid the pandemic then struggling small businesses and low-income New Yorkers.

Dustin Johnson didn’t feel like his Masters victory was less significant last fall because no fans were at Augusta National to see his win and celebrate with him.

That said, he pays them the ultimate compliment: In his eyes, they make the Masters what it is.

“It’s exciting to have them back,” Johnson said.

Some of the warmest air of the season is expected today with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the middle and even upper 70s. Expect to seep ample sunshine.

With the building warmth and lack of significant “cleansing” of the air mass, pollen counts will continue to steadily rise through the week.

We should remain dry Thursday night with mid level cloud cover increasing by Friday morning as a developing closed low over the Mississippi Valley works it way towards the Great Lakes. This will provide our next chances for a few isolated showers during the morning and afternoon on Friday. Despite the incoming plume of moisture associated with this front it may struggle to overwhelm the already dry air in place, which means it won’t be a washout by any means. Better chances for more widespread showers appear early on Sunday this weekend. Even though precipitation amounts aren’t overwhelming, we’ll take what we can get as our region is in desperate need for some good rain.

The showers around on Friday will keep temperatures for many in the 60s with a slight cooling trend following after the weekend. Saturday looks like the nicest weekend day for any outdoor plans with sun and clouds, and the rain holding off until Sunday.