ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Additional victims have come forward and now two Rochester store clerks accused of raping a teen girl and locking her inside a store last month are facing new charges.

Shadad Alghaithy, 20, and James Hampton, 28, were previously charged with:

Rape in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment

Both men were indicted on additional charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury Tuesday after four more victims came forward, according to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Alghaithy and Hampton are scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on April 11 at 9:30 a.m.

The Rochester area has several organizations that provide resources to sexual assault survivors, including RESTORE. The program works under Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, providing “safety, support, and validation” for survivors.

Mary Jo Marino is their Director of Outreach & Education and said they provide various services such as short and long-term therapy, accompanying survivors on meetings with law enforcement, as well as going to the hospital with a survivor to have a rape kit done to collect evidence.

“We understand that when someone is sexually assaulted, their power and control is taken away from them,” Marino said. “So everything that we do at restore all of our trained staff and volunteers, handle disclosures and all their work with survivors in a way that helps empower survivors to share the information and the resources and options that are available so that a survivor could make an informed decision about what’s best for them. And then we as advocates support them in that healing journey for however long they would like us to be involved for.”

According to prosecutors, investigators with the Rochester Police Department learned the alleged victim had gone inside a store located on 95 Central Park around 3 p.m. that day. That’s where she told police she was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside.

According to court documents, the girl says one of the store clerks asked for her number, to which she declined. The documents say the clerk then came from the counter, forced a hug, took his arm behind her neck, and pulled her into a back room, the girl said.

It was at this time she said she was raped, while another man sat at the front of the store by the door.

On the day the clerks were arrested, police indicated there could be more victims.

Officials say Alghaithy is currently a level 2 sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction. According to Monroe County officials, Alghaithy’s status restricts him from being present within 1,000 feet of a school.

The corner store in which the alleged crime took place, however, is located directly across the street from School No. 25.

Anthony Bottom, who now goes by Jalil Muntaqim, spoke at a virtual event as an invited guest of a SUNY Brockport faculty member Wednesday, prompting the college to cancel evening classes and activities.

The event has sparked an ongoing controversy as Bottom was convicted in 1971 in the killing of two New York City Police officers. He spent nearly five decades in prison before being released on parole in 2020.

College officials say Bottom was invited to speak at the school by Dr. Raphael Outland, of the department of counselor education. The school also said they do not support categorizing Bottom as a “political prisoner,” as event organizers originally described him, yet they said they respect the right of faculty members to call him such.

Due to ongoing protests in support of and opposition to the event, SUNY Brockport officials say the campus has engaged with community partners to build a plan that “prioritizes the safety of students, faculty, staff, and campus guests” for Wednesday.

A crowd who opposed Muntaqim’s virtual appearance started to form outside the SUNY President’s home on campus around 5 p.m., an hour an half before the start of the event. The group had a larger pro-police message alongside the specific concern over a college professor inviting Muntaqim to speak and labeling him as political prisoner.

“I don’t think he was a political prisoner. I think he was a cop killer and I can’t stand for that. I can’t stand knowing people have given up their lives to protect us an people like him kill them,” said Brockport Alum Carole Messina-Provost.

On the other side of the street, SUNY students like Jaiviana Jones applauded the college for not cancelling the event, though some were upset it was not in-person.

“Being a former Black Panther, I just feel like we’re witnessing history and I feel like that’s being violated, the whole free speech is being violated,” Jones said.

In the address, Muntaqim talked about the history of racism and its impact on the criminal justice system.

“It’s a criminal injustice system operating with the purpose of keeping Black, brown, indigenous people in prison,” he said.

SUNY Brockport officials confirmed last month the state would not be paying speaking fees for the event, but they added a private donor has stepped up to pay the 70-year-old parolee for his appearance.

This scene just developed at @Brockport as the BLM crowd walked across the street for what appeared to be a group picture. pic.twitter.com/V1FOnNcIFi — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) April 6, 2022

New details have been revealed in the incident of racist graffiti being found at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, News 8 has obtained the police report from the incident which provides reasoning behind the racist graffiti or at least why the student responsible said she wrote it.

The graffiti read, “This school is filled with a bunch of n-word. Get out or else!”’

The discovery of the original graffiti led to outrage amongst students, protests, and an expulsion. A few days later, the student did confess to producing the writing, however, for legal reasons, that student has not been identified. For weeks, the public was unaware of a motive behind the graffiti until Wednesday.

The police report obtained by News 8 states the student responsible was practicing guitar in a classroom where a club meeting was underway. The student overheard discussion from the club that mentioned racism within the school, stating nothing is ever done about it. The report states the group of students said middle schoolers use the n-world regularly and use the same remark that was found on the bathroom wall.

In the end, the student responsible said by writing the message on the bathroom wall, “she hoped there would be a better response to their concerns” and the “words were not meant to racially target any one group or person.”

The report states “the elements found support the offense of Making Graffiti.” The Brighton Police Department was advised by school administration that the case would be handled internally and no prosecution will made.

According to Brighton police, since the student said the intent of the message was not racially targeted, the incident does not qualify as a hate crime.

The Rochester Police Department has identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation on Ames Street.

Julius Hagood, 41, was found dead behind an abandoned house on Ames Street on March 30th.

According to police, Hagood’s death is being treated as a murder but officials will not be releasing the cause of death at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit says the investigation in ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

In January 2021, a Black Hawk crash claimed the lives of three soldiers from our region: Chief Warrant Officers Steven Skoda, Christian Koch, and Daniel Prial.

Between that time and now, four additional Black Hawk crash incidents have taken place in the United States and overseas, the versions of the aircraft ranging from UH/HH-60 to UH-60.

In the latest crash, the Army Times reported two Black Hawks went down last week in Georgia. The Army is claiming it’s not an accident and it is under criminal investigation.

Additional deadly accidents have occurred in Idaho, Utah, and the Middle East — the latter when a stabilizing device failed.

The crash in Mendon in January 2021 was eventually reported by the Army to be a ‘procedural error’. At the time, Col. Richard Goldenberg with the New York National Guard said the cause of the crash was not a maintenance issue, but a “procedural error during an emergency training maneuver.”

He added that the U.S. Army then restricted practicing that specific emergency procedure, whatever it was, to flight simulators only.

In February 2021, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called to ground all Black Hawks claiming there is something in the aircraft, either mechanical or training-wise, that needs to be investigated.

She said at the time, “I believe that if I raise this in the Armed Services Committee, there will be other senators who want a full investigation.”

Wednesday, News 8 asked Sen. Gillibrand about these now five total crashes of U.S. military aircraft and if she’s renewing calls to ground the helicopters.

Overnight rain continues throughout much of Thursday with some breaks in the afternoon. Friday will be more dry with temperatures sitting at mid 50s accompanied by scattered showers in the evening hours.