Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Monroe County Legislature voted unanimously to approve a grant from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and hazard pay for some 2,400 county employees dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The legislature says the hazard pay is for those at the greatest risk of coronavirus exposure during the crisis. That includes county nurses, social service case workers, child welfare investigators, emergency housing personnel, law enforcement, environmental service workers, some food service workers and others.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County was one of the eligible New York counties to resume elective surgeries.

The county has successfully flattened the curve, meaning the risk of a dramatic surge in COVID-19 patients needing hospital care is low. Both local hospital systems meet the governor’s criteria for bed capacity and are ready to make room if there is a surge of COVID-19 patients.

There are now 113 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Superintendents might not be able to rely on the state for funding for next year and for schools in our area, that could mean losing million of dollars.

Schools are expecting a cut in state funding , after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget director, Robert Mujica, said a 20% reductions to schools could be included in the upcoming financial plan, due to COVID-19, if the state doesn’t receive any federal funding.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot on Wednesday.

According to the RPD, officers responded to Genesee Street around 8 p.m. for the report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found one person with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment.

A short time later, RPD said another man arrive at the hospital in a private vehicle and was treated to a gunshot wound in the lower body.

From Wayne Knox’s vantage point right on Lake Ontario in Greece, you can see how easily things could go wrong if the waves surged over the shore.

Water levels are still high, but fortunately for Knox and fellow lake shore residents, the International Joint Commission, the body monitoring the lake’s water levels, is not forecasting the same flooding as in 2017 and 2019.

“I think this is going to be good news for us,” said Knox, “because we’ve really had a lot of damage, and a lot of breakwalls were rebuilt all along the beach here.”

After 15 consecutive days of temperatures below normal, we ended the streak Wednesday. Rochester made it to 68 degrees, the warmest it has been all month long.

The action starts to get going Thursday as waves of rain and rumbles make their way south to north across the region. For many of you, a good quarter to half inch of rain will be possible Thursday. However, I suspect there will be bands of heavier downpours that set up, providing locally higher totals in excess of 1″, leading to minor flooding issues. There’s enough moisture in the atmosphere and just a touch of instability to raise an eyebrow to the notion of locally heavier rain, so we’ll need to see if/where these bands decide to train over the same areas. Thursday will be another warm one with temperatures in the 60s.