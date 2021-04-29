Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The governor announced all state-run vaccination sites will allow walk-in shots beginning Thursday for all New Yorkers 16 and older.

The two sites for 16+ walk-ins in the Finger Lakes region are:

Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta NY

Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot, 1345 St. Paul Street, Rochester, NY

President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew,” and pointed optimistically to the nation’s emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform government roles in American life.

Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation pushes out of a menacing mix of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions.

The Rochester Police Locust Club released video of a shooting inside a Warner Street convenience store Wednesday.

In the video, a man is seen firing a weapon, with a child just a few feet away. The child is quickly picked up and rushed away from the scene.

Police say the shooting sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., will host a Summer Camp Fair during regular market hours on Thursday and Sunday.

Local youth service organizations will showcase their summer offerings to keep kids busy and learning during the summer break. Attendees will have the opportunity to register for scholarships and giveaways.

Three people were arrested Tuesday after a home invasion, burglary, robbery, and kidnapping in the City of Geneva.

According to Geneva police, an unnamed victim was kidnapped, held at gunpoint, and tortured Monday night. Investigators say that victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will host an online community forum with NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes to share information on how Rochester residents can participate in the New York’s cannabis industry.

The City also launched an online form for residents to submit questions on how they can start a cannabis-related business. The questions received will be discussed at the forum next week, at 6 p.m., on Thursday, April 29.

More summer events continue to be canceled.

The Hamlin Fire Department announced the cancellation of its annual carnival.

“The combination of dwindling profits and uncertain COVID-19 requirements from the state prompted the members too, reluctantly, take this action. The carnival has been a Hamlin institution for many decades, but even before the pandemic, putting on a successful event was becoming very difficult,” organizers said in a statement.

A new report from the New York Times alleges that governor Cuomo and his top aides spent several months hiding the number of deaths inside nursing homes.

The article says the governor’s aides prevented health officials, including the state health commissioner, from releasing that number. An attorney for Cuomo told the Times the governor’s aides were never convinced that the numbers were accurate.

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at the Manhattan home of former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the search were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York City mayor and staunch Trump ally.

The official could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. News of the search was first reported by The New York Times.

The Tokyo Olympics open in under three months and there are still more questions than answers despite the rollout Wednesday of new rule books to explain how the games will take place in the middle of a surging pandemic in Japan.

The 60-page, second version of the “Playbooks” for athletes was released by the International Olympic Committee and the the local organizers. Versions for other non-athlete groups are to be released later. And a third version will come out in June, just weeks before the Olympics open on July 23.

Boeing Co. reported a wider than expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday and took another charge on its program to build two new Air Force One presidential planes after firing a contractor it hired to help perform the work.

The company did not provide a timetable for fixing the latest problem with its 737 Max jet, an electrical issue that has forced airlines to park about 100 of the planes.

BKL brings you a 1-on-1 interview with Bills GM Brandon Beane, player breakdowns, selections for the Bills at 30 and much, much more. You can watch in the video player above.

Josh Reed, Matt Parrino and Thad Brown are at the draft in Cleveland while Heather Prusak, Sal Capaccio and Tim Graham provide coverage from the studio.

A larger, broader storm system is entering New York State this morning and bringing a secondary surge of moisture that won’t bring strong storms with it, but more of a soaking rain with area-wide rain showers throughout the day. There may be a few rumbles of thunder in some of the heavier downpours, but most of this should remain pretty quiet. The axis of the path will be through Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier, meaning the heaviest rain showers fall to our south. Afternoon highs stay in the lower 60s.

Behind this system will be dropping temperatures, into the 40s and 50s Friday. Rain showers linger in the morning with winds ramping up out of the north. That drops temperatures Friday night into the 30s. Cold air over Lake Ontario means a boost in any leftover moisture, which means there could even be a few wet snowflakes mixing in at higher elevations overnight into Saturday morning. We’ll be monitoring this as the days go by, but there are consistent trends for the possibility flakes could fly for many as we end the week.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cold and a bit breezy, but it will be dry. Expect sun in the afternoon. Highs hold in the middle 50s. We see a slight warmup into Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s, but there will be a few rain showers around.

More warm air accompanies more rain chances for the first work week of May. Have the umbrella nearby!