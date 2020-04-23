Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The Rochester Fire Department battled a house fire on Rowley Street in the city.

A call for the report of a fire came in around 4 a.m. on Thursday. The house is located between Monroe Avenue and Brighton Street.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is “considering” a departure from his position within the district.

Dade started as the district’s superintendent last summer and within his first year on the job, he’s underwent a budget crisis with an $87 million deficit, hundreds of staffing cuts, student protests, and more.

Dade says he spoke with lawyers about the possibility of leaving, but it’s important to note this is not a done deal at this time. Dade said working with the district’s school board has been “extremely challenging” to get the work done in order to balance the budget.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s enlisted former Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help create a “tracing army” that will find infected people and get them into isolation.

Also during Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Cuomo said “we’re in a relatively good place,” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in New York state.

“In downstate New York, the curve is on the descent,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The question now is how long is the descent? Hospitalization numbers are coming down, intubations are coming down, number of new people going into the hospital every day is still troublingly high, but better than it was.”

There are now 88 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 56 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Kirkhaven Transitional Care in Rochester is reporting double digit COVID-19 deaths, as well as more residents with confirmed cases and employees who have tested positive as well.

Officials from the nursing home, located on Alexander Street, say 13 residents have died of COVID-19 at the facility since since March 31; two other residents are “presumed to have died of COVID-19” since March 31, 2020 as well.

An Irondequoit man was arrested for the death of a Rochester woman.

Police charged 67-year-old James McKnight for murder.

According to the police, in mid-march officers responded to the report of a woman unresponsive on St. Paul Street. Upon arrival, they found 57-year-old Cathy Heinrich deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Rochester once again had a low temperature this morning in record low territory. Our overnight low was 28. The record low on the books for today’s date remains safe at 24 set in 1989. The clear sky that facilitated that dip in temperature will be replaced by increasing clouds and then a round of light rain. Initially, there may even be a wet snow flurry early in the day, otherwise, the bulk of any shower activity will hold off until this afternoon.

The reason for some of the light rain that will develop later today is the battle of the air masses that will be waged over Western New York. The battle is between very cool and dry air that lives overhead and to our north and much warmer air with more moisture to the south. The leading edge of that warmer air, i.e., the warm front, will never make it to Rochester, but will come awfully close. This is why there will be a large difference in temperature from north to south today across our region. This front will also be the trigger for a little light rain this afternoon which may mix with a few wet snow in the higher terrain this morning Same story Friday, most of the rain is south/southeast of Rochester, but we can’t rule out a random shower early. Partly sunny skies will hug the lakeshore by afternoon and evening. The first part of Saturday appears decent with temperatures climbing to 50 degrees under dry conditions. By Saturday night, widespread rain will redevelop across the area and continue into the day Sunday. If we weren’t in late April, our conversation would be very different with the track of this storm. But, we are in late April, which means a cold rain is the current expectation in terms of precipitation type. Below normal temperatures will continue to hold tight for what is left of April. We’re holding out hope May offers our first real push into Springlike warmth.