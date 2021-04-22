Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 22. 2021.

On Wednesday the President announced his administration met the goal of 200 million shots in American arms one week ahead of his first 100 days in office.

“Today we did it,” President Biden said “The time is now to open up a new phase of this historic vaccination effort.”

To reach more Americans President Biden is asking all US employers to give paid time off to get vaccinated. “And businesses should know they can provide it without a hit to their bottom line,” he added.

Hilton elementary school principal Kirk Ashton has been indicted on 25 charges by a Monroe County grand jury.

Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School of the Hilton Central School Disrict, is accused of sexually abusing at least 11 students, with offenses dating back several years.

The Rochester Police Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing teenager.

14-year-old Leah Ervin 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

She was last seen on Saturday, April 17, in the area of 559 East Main St. in Rochester wearing Nike High Top Shoes, a black jacket and black pants. Leah’s hair is in six braids with red tips.

At least 46 people are in quarantine, after nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among members of the Brighton High School community.

According to the Brighton Central School District, all of the cases are in the hybrid program at the high school.

District officials say 46 people have been directed to quarantine by the Monroe County Department of Public Health. A number of others are self-isolating as the contact tracing process is carried out.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the verdict in George Floyd’s death, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man’s death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

Just days after guilty verdicts were handed down for the former Minneapolis police officer whose killing of George Floyd set off nationwide protests and a reckoning over racism, the family of another Black man killed by police, this time in a nearby suburb, is preparing for his Thursday funeral.

Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday at a Minneapolis church for the public viewing for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a father of one shot by a police officer on April 11 during a traffic stop in the small city of Brooklyn Center.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Wednesday from the Yonkers Police Athletic League, which has served as a mass vaccination site.

“They are about to shoot shot number 50,000 today,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The National Guard has been fantastic and they really stepped up all across the state.” The governor announced that beginning Friday, New Yorkers over the age of 60 years old no longer need vaccine appointments to get their COVID-19 shots.

The fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing unrest by some over the continued use of lethal force by Columbus police.

An initial 10-second video was released Tuesday night. Authorities released 911 calls and more body worn camera video during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, one day after the fatal shooting of the 16-year-old girl by a Columbus police officer.

The FCC issued a $255 million fine to Texas telemarketers for illegally spoofing approximately 1 billion robocalls to sell short-term health insurance plans.

The FCC says that those calls falsely claimed to offer health insurance plans from companies including Aetna and UnitedHealth group.

The two men reportedly involved in the scheme, John C. Spiller and Jakob A. Mears, transmitted the 1 billion robocalls in fewer than five months during 2019, the FCC said.

Rochester officially received 2.8″ of snow on Wednesday, a new daily record for April 21. It was the most daily snow since February 20th and more snow in one day than we saw during the entire month of March.

Snow showers this morning have tapered off as wind directions continue to shift. Coverage of lake bands wind down through the day as temperatures around 40° allow whatever is left over to mix with rain into the afternoon. Even if we touch 40°, breezy conditions won’t let it feel like it. Otherwise, that’s the end of this round of white stuff. Who knows, it could very well be the last round of the season.

Warmth builds quickly into Friday with sunshine and high temperatures well into the 50s. We’re around 60 Saturday before our next system throws rain our way into Saturday night and early Sunday, dropping temps back into the 50s Sunday. Indications lean hard toward more warmth next week with early signs of 80 degrees a week from today. Welcome to WNY, folks.