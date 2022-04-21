ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Concerned parents let their voices be heard Wednesday night at a Red Jacket School Board Meeting in Shortsville. Many frustrations stem from an incident on April 1st involving a student who brought a loaded gun with extra ammunition to the high school.

While the student was detained by staff before police showed up, speakers asked school leadership why there was not a dedicated school resource officer on-site.

The Superintendent of Schools Charlene Dehn read a prepared statement from the podium, addressing the large crowd.

She spoke about new security features being added on school grounds, some of them already in motion before April 1st.

“We will work on placing more emphasis on the need for flexibility for dynamic circumstances in our plans moving forward,” says Dehn.

New plans include:

Adding more cameras

Adding the Raptor system (to prevent access by known sex offenders placed on the sex offender list)

Installing thumb-turn locks to all our classrooms and office doors, providing controlled remote access with cameras at our entrances

Replacing exterior doors with swipe card access

Creating secured entrances and also by placing safety film on windows.

Installing a new PA system that has enhanced safety features for use in emergency situations. The wiring for the system is in the process of being installed.

Also included, restoring a school resource officer, a position previously cut to focus on students’ mental health needs during the pandemic. “We placed the SRO program on pause,” Dehn said.

Parent Dana Ruggles said safety should be a top priority in these hallways. “I think there should be more protection for the students and less money for the superintendent,” he says.

Deputy John Peck used to be an SRO. He says the staff were heroes on April 1st restraining the student with the weapon. “Also the faculty and staff that were in the classrooms with their children kept them safe.”

But he says having a dedicated SRO is an added level of security. “First and foremost is that positive relationship that a resource officer develops with their students,” Peck said.

District Attorney Jim Ritts says the emotions and concerns from parents were natural.

A 17-year-old city resident is being treated for injuries following a shooting on Colombia Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Police later confirmed that a local teen suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

According to officials, his injuries appear to be non life-threatening at this time.

It is believed the incident occurred at an unknown location on Columbia Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Rochester police officials announced Wednesday that a man who was among two shot earlier this month outside the Family Dollar on North Goodman Street is now charged with murder.

Officials say 31-year-old Joseph Serrano is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman Street around 9 p.m. on April 10 following several 911 calls for the report of a shooting.

Police say officers found one victim in the Goodman Plaza parking lot who had been shot at least once.

That man, 23-year-old Dallas Cooper Jr., was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

According to police, another victim arrived at the hospital shortly thereafter — Serrano.

Officials say Serrano was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries that evening. According to police was released from the hospital last Wednesday and was taken into custody.

Authorities say Serrano was arraigned Thursday in Rochester City Court and was held without bail.

David Gardner, 44, and Kimberly Jones, 30, were sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Wednesday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Gardner and Jones were convicted last month for the 2019 robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Samuel Ortiz.

Ortiz was reported missing by his family on July 7, 2019, and two days later his vehicle was found completely engulfed in flames in Florida.

The body of Ortiz was then found decomposed in a Rochester garage on July 13, 2019.

Jones was arrested in Tampa later that month and extradited to New York. Gardner was arrested in North Carolina that August. Both Ortiz and Gardner were arrested for parole absconding.

“This is the only appropriate sentence for the brutal kidnapping, robbery and murder of Samuel Ortiz. It brings an end to this horrific crime that took place nearly three years ago,” said Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles. “The Rochester Police Department conducted a complex investigation that took place in multiple states with many agencies. Because of this inter-agency cooperation and dedication, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office was able to secure justice for Mr. Ortiz’s murder. Both David Gardner and Kimberly Jones are best served in the New York State Department of Corrections, where they can no longer cause violence against members of our community.”

A total of nine people were displaced following an apartment fire on Electric Avenue Wednesday night.

Officials from RFD said that truck 2 was on location and saw heavy flames coming from the attic. A second alarm was called due to the size.

RFD says that once the fire was held back from outside, crews went inside to extinguish the fire. Additional crews searched the structure and confirmed everyone was out.

Authorities also said smoke detectors were in use however they did not go off due to the fire being in the attic. There was extensive damage tot he attic area and water damage to the apartment where the fire was, along with damage to two other apartments.

Emergency crews say there were no injuries. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.

Authorities say the Red Cross will be assisting nine adult residents.

Great Lakes Gaming, Rochester’s new home for E-sports, had its opening day launch party Wednesday, complete with tournaments.

They are calling this the ‘Country Club of Gaming’ in the iconic former Xerox tower, now called ‘Innovation Square’. Ben Garvey, the founder of GLG, says this is a place where people can experience the sweeping views of downtown Rochester and connect with others.

Launching their gaming lounge is something Garvey says he’s been dreaming about since his days as a student at RIT.

“It’s a place for you and your friends to come together to play games. Gaming equipment is expensive, so, trying to haul that to your friend’s house back and forth can get messy. So, this is a safer way to do it. It’s also a way to interact and play with other people, to build your own communities, and to do it in a facility actually built for that. (There’s) no need to set up on long tables and have ‘janky’ setups. You actually have something built for gaming,” Garvey said.

Garvey says opening this space up will add to the nightlife scene of the city.

“Things are definitely getting better, and there are a lot more things like the Metropolitan and now Innovation Square. There’s this whole city block area that’s becoming a lot more of an area you want to hang out (at) with friends. Everything’s in walking distance, which is awesome. So now to offer something like this where we’ll be open to 1 or 2 a.m. on the weekends, we’re going to try to help with bringing that nightlife that we’re so proud of in Rochester, to have another thing to do,” Garvey said.

The lounge also has the capacity to host major tournaments. You can belong there as a member, or you can pay to play by the hour.

Thursday will have a fair amount of rain showers. Rain will begin in the late morning hours and will continue on-and-off toward the evening. The skies clear out for the end of the week with plenty of sun ahead.