Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a Rochester man has been arrested in a homicide investigation that left another Rochester man dead after a shooting on Wednesday evening.

26-year-old Tyler Ehoussou was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

There are now 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

That’s up by 59 from the last official count Tuesday when officials announced the ninth COVID-19 death in Monroe County. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the 359 cases, 62 people have been hospitalized, and of those patients 28 are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are now 83,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, which includes 7,917 new cases since last official count Tuesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At this time, there are now 1,941 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 1,550 reported Tuesday.

Of the 83,712 confirmed cases, 12,226 people have required hospital treatment, and 3,022 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and Rep. Joe Morelle will be in the News 8 studio Thursday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus an additional streaming session on our website from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We want to take your questions about the pandemic straight to the leaders, officials and experts. Send your coronavirus questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Congressman Joe Morelle answered questions about the federal stimulus package in a call on Wednesday. Business owners on the call had the chance to ask him anything.

Morelle said his goal is to disrupt the marketplace as little as possible. There are a few programs that make up the stimulus package and one specifically will provide small businesses the relief they’re looking for.

The general west to east movement of systems in the atmosphere has slowed thanks to a noticeable “blocking pattern”. Just think of it like a boulder in a stream. In this case, the boulder is a large dome of High pressure or a proverbial mountain of air that exists downstream in the North Atlantic. This feature is preventing a storm off the New England coast from making progress out to sea. It also means that any system that’s well to the west stays to the west.

This is why we actually have to look to the EAST of us instead of the WEST of us to get an idea of how the next few days will go UNTIL the “block” actually breaks down. This pattern is the reason why on Friday you’ll note a somewhat fresher flow of air off of Lake Ontario out of the northeast and a bit more cloud cover especially from Rochester east into the Finger Lakes as low level moisture increases.

All-in, there are no significant storm systems in the forecast for roughly the next week or so. Little nuisance systems, but nothing major.