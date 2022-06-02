ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Several prominent Rochester leaders are calling for an upcoming controversial political event to be canceled. It’s called the “Reawaken America Tour” and it’s causing concern in the community, specifically where it is scheduled to happen.

An online petition calling for the owner of the Main Street Armory, the venue determined will host the tour in August, is growing.

“We don’t want it here. We don’t want it in the City of Rochester. We don’t want it in the county of Monroe. We don’t want it in the State of New York,” said Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons.

Simmons represents the districts that encompass the Main Street Armory. While it is not listed on the venue’s website as an upcoming event, it is listed on host and tour founder Clay Clark’s site.

“I want to know if they’re going to cancel it. What their thoughts were when they got the initial request that this tour wanted to stop in Rochester, and honestly the fact that they already agreed to book it — even if they do cancel it — the damage has already been done,” said Antonia Wynter, a Rochester activist who works with several organizations, including the Criminal Justice Initiative.

The “Reawaken America” tour has taken place in several locations across the country this year. The one in Rochester (titled Episode #14 on the poster) lists several high profile supporters of former President Donald Trump, including General Michael Flynn, who was pardoned after his conviction for lying about connections to a Russian diplomat, and Roger Stone — convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation and later pardoned by Trump.

“The information that we’re receiving right, from the community, is the misinformation that’s going to happen. They’re concerned that this will lead to further bigotry within our country, violence, hate — so that’s what they’re concerned about. I’m equally concerned about that as well,” Simmons said.

Event organizer, founder, and host of the podcast The Thrivetime Show, Clay Clark, said this tour is a response to the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos.

“Essentially the World Economic Forum hosts their annual conference in Davos; it’s hosted by Klaus Schwab and his organization which was founded in 1971 and I wanted to expose what they are discussing at the World Economic Forum,” Clark said.

During the interview, Clark cites the book by Klaus Schwab called COVID-19: The Great Reset.

“Well, I think that I’m trying to save America from The Great Reset agenda and unfortunately a lot of politicians are being used to implement it – both Republicans and Democrats,” Clark said.

“Given the recent tragedy of the mass shooting in neighboring Buffalo, carried out in the name of White Supremacy, as well as the disturbing mass shooting in Texas, there is added caution in the community,” Legislator Simmons said.

She explained that the Main Street Armory is located in a predominately poor and black and brown neighborhood, and her constituents are concerned.

“I’ve received an influx of calls from community members about this tour — what it represents to them — and I’ll tell you there’s a sense of panic that’s happening in this community,” Simmons said.

When asked about the location selection, Clay Clark responded this way:

“I think we’ve had at multiple of our events, a majority of the pastors who happen to be black and brown — I’m not really qualified to comment on skin color…unless I was referring to pale males because I happen to be a very pale male, but I would just say we have a very diverse lineup of speakers that all chose to expose the truth about the Great Reset agenda and how people react to it, I can’t control.”

News 8 reached out via phone and email multiple times to the Main Street Armory for a comment about a response to this growing call to cancel the tour. They have yet to respond.

The taste, tradition, and spirit of Greece are coming back to Rochester for this year’s Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Avenue.

The event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mediterranean cuisine, the famous agora, and more return in “full-portion size” for the first time since 2019.

The festival will run from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located on 962 East Avenue.

Admission is free for everyone and funds raised will be donated to support community charities.

On this page, you’ll find all the attractions to look forward to over the 2022 Greek Festival.

Food & Drink

Whether it’s their love of everything olive oil or the unapologetic use of oregano and basil, one thing is certain about Greeks — they know how to eat well. Rochester’s Greek Festival promises to bring excitement back to your tastebuds with homemade, ready-to-eat appetizers and full-size dinner plates.

Food and drink options will be spread across the church grounds in outdoor tents. Dessert, appetizers, Greek coffee, and of course souvlaki, better known to some as gyro, are the main headliners.

Additionally, a refreshment bar will be available for beer and wine imported from Greece.

Attractions

Greek culture extends well outside the kitchen; that stays true for the local festivities and attractions on tap for this year’s festival. Families, couples, and little ones will have the chance to stroll through the “agora,” where traditional treasures such as clothing, jewelry, books, icons, and treats are up on display.

No Greek festival is complete without dancing or music. Cultural dance groups will perform regional Greek dances throughout the duration of the party. Attendees who are up for a challenge are always free to join in the celebrations.

Local artists will also take part in the festival, painting Hellenic figures and interacting with attendees. Their work will be available for purchase inside the “agora” kiosk.

Children will have their own space to enjoy the festival during their stay at the “Kiddie Village,” featuring an array of activities such as rock climbing and games.

Dance enthusiasts are urged to visit the church’s calendar for a seasonal dance class schedule.

A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.

The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.

Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but did not disclose charges, saying proceedings were ongoing.

The domestic terrorism charge accuses Gendron of killing “because of the perceived race and/or color” of his victims.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the domestic terrorism hate crime law in August 2019, in the wake of a mass shooting targeting Mexicans at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The measure, dubbed the “Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act” after an attack at a rabbi’s home in Munsey, New York, was signed into law on April 3, 2020, and took effect Nov. 1, 2020.

The charge, Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree, is punishable with a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Murder charges were filed for each of the victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included eight shoppers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries.

The gunman, carrying an AR-15-style rifle he had recently purchased, opened fire on Saturday afternoon shoppers at the only supermarket in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

The shooting, followed 10 days later by a mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers inside a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, has renewed a national debate about gun control and violent extremism.

Federal authorities also are investigating the possibility of hate crime charges against Gendron, who apparently detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was livestreamed from a helmet-mounted camera.

Gendron drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible, investigators have said.

Students who attend Rochester City Schools say it’s time to hold adults accountable for their safety — and local leaders attending a community symposium Wednesday morning agree — that the violence in and out of school requires urgent action.

Joining the students were Sheriff Todd Baxter, District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the Rochester School Board, the Rochester Police Department, and many others from the community. Those leaders said they want to do something, but no one has the ‘one’ solution to fix all the problems with violence.

Students said they want to feel secure in the classroom, but at the same time, don’t want police in the hallways. They’d prefer separate, dedicated civilian security.

With the endless cycle of violence, Aaniyah Battiste with Northeast College Prep said something has got to change in this community.

“There’s so much hatred in this world. Black people killing Black people, white people killing white people. We just need to change and come together and be successful. I don’t want to see (any) of my friends die. I don’t want to see anybody die and have a parent cry over their kid that got killed unexpectedly. You feel me? Nobody should feel like they have to walk in the street with a gun because they’re not safe. Cops killing Black kids just to kill them. You can’t kill someone just to kill them and then expect us to be like ‘why you all kill each other?’ It’s because you kill us. You all kill people like me,” she said.

Denim Weaver with Northeast College Prep says so many classmates are caught in a cycle of violence.

“My friends, you know that got hurt and stuff like that — it’s bad that it’s normal, but it’s normal. It’s like an everyday thing. Like when I go to school, we’re guaranteed a fight. We’re guaranteed a security guard getting beat up. It’s just normal. Now, I’m numb to it,” he said.

Ayonnie Johnson goes to North East High School. She says it takes a village to come together to solve many of these problems. She says many would feel better if there were more committed school safety officers in the hallways (It’s important to note, that this is not the same as a police school resource officer).

“I would feel safer in school if we had more SSO’s, you know, people (who) actually, security that actually wants to come and do their job — build that bond, not just come for the money, but to come for the bond (with) the kids,” she said.

RPD Captain Mark Mura was there, and he said it saddens him that so many don’t trust the police — he added so many officers are good people.

The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury on June 1 on two misdemeanor Official Misconduct charges and one count of Failing to Report Child Abuse, according to court documents.

The indictment stemmed from an investigation into allegations surrounding Palotti’s handling of a parent’s complaints in the 2021-2022 academic year, relating to improper searches of a female student by School Administrators. Palotti was also accused of allegedly using taxpayer money to engage the school district’s attorney in an investigation of personal legal matters.

Palotti was also indicted on one count of Failing to Make a Required Report to the NYS Child Abuse Hotline. Court documents alleged that Palotti was aware of suspected child abuse or maltreatment in October 2021 and failed to report it to the State, as required by state law.

Assistant Principal Eli Marcus—now on administrative leave—was also indicted on 10 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (all class-A misdemeanors). T Marcus allegedly acted in a way “likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of 10 different children” under 17. The incidents allegedly happened at various times in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said the charges stem from a report first called into the Department of Social Services about alleged child abuse or maltreatment. The case was then referred to the Hornell City Police Department before the Grand Jury conducted an independent investigation.

Palotti and Marcus will appear for arraignment in the Steuben County Court at a later date.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday will provide at least a few peeks of brief sunshine, but we’re mainly dry. Can’t rule out a passing shower or two late day, especially south, but that’s pretty much it.