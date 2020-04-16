1  of  75
Closings
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 16

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Gov. Cuomo mandates all New Yorkers wear masks in public as COVID-19 death toll reaches 11,568 statewide

752 New Yorkers died over the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Wednesday’s daily briefing.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced he would be issuing an executive order that will require all New Yorkers to have masks or mouth/nose covering while in public. The governor says he will allow a three-day notice for residents to prepare to comply, and this order will go into effect Friday.

“Any situation in public where you can’t maintain six feet of social distancing, you must wear a mask,” Gov. Cuomo said.

UR in a hiring freeze during financial crisis

The financial crisis sparked by the pandemic is hitting home at Rochester’s largest employer.

The University of Rochester announced that it is under a hiring freeze until further notice. Some employees will also be asked to take short term furloughs and several administrative workers will be taking salary cuts.

57 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 883 confirmed cases

There are now 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 49 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Yoga virtual class will raise funds for staff at URMC

A local yoga studio is pitching in to help nurses and medical staff at the University of Rochester Medical Center in the latest effort to help those on the frontlines of the outbreak.

Carrie Quill is a guest yoga instructor at Breathe Yoga and also is fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an attending physician and director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“Things that are needed, like more PPE, masks etc., we’re constantly upgrading our masks in the Highly Infection Disease Unit,” Quill said. “I see where these funds are being used every day.”

Weather forecast: The chill continues with more flakes in our future

Temperatures overnight dipped into record low territory across the Rochester area with many spots seeing lows in the middle 20s. The record for Rochester for today’s date: 22 degrees set all the way back 1943! We’ll at least see some sunshine to start today before clouds bubble up again with the heating of the day. This “self destructive sun” and the clouds produced will deliver a few flurries or perhaps a graupel shower in spots. Temperatures will only make it again into the lower 40s. Today’s normal high is: 56° (welp!)

An area of low pressure will track to our south Friday. Models remain inconsistent with regard to any limited accumulation will remain generally south of the Thruway with nicer weather returning Saturday.

