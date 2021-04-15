Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

An elementary school principal in the Hilton Central School District was charged with a list of felony counts Wednesday night, accused of sexually abusing students.

Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton is charged with multiple counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with students. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says nine male victims have come forward, with offenses dating back several years.

Eight orders of protection were issued Wednesday. Ashton is being held on $500,000 cash bail, $1,000,000 bond.

President Joe Biden says he will pull all remaining United States troops out of Afghanistan later this year, but his announcement already has some lawmakers on Capitol Hill concerned over whether the move will create a space for terror groups to move back in.

The president announced Wednesday he plans to bring all American troops home by Sept. 11 of this year, saying “it’s time to end America’s longest war.” Sept. 11, 2021 will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terror attack that sparked the war.

One person was hospitalized after they were found unconscious by firefighters who were responding to a 2-alarm fire at University Tower.

On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to University Tower, 625 University Avenue, for an automatic fire alarm.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dewey Avenue in Rochester on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Rochester woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Smith Street on Rochester’s westside of the city.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival they found the woman, who is in her early 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A Minnesota prosecutor said Wednesday that he will charge a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, igniting days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.

Kim Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.

Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner who is now with a consulting firm, said Wednesday the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old Black man’s death last May.

JPMorgan Chase saw its first-quarter profit jump nearly five fold from a year earlier, as the improving economy allowed the bank to free up roughly $5 billion that it had stored away to guard against loan defaults in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said Wednesday that it earned $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, in the year’s first three months. That’s compared to a profit of $2.87 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Carlos Rodón jumped around near the mound, surrounded by exuberant teammates. All the injuries, all the uncertainty, it seemed like a lifetime ago.

From no roster spot to no-hitter — Rodón had arrived at his moment.

The left-hander threw the second no-hitter of the young baseball season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Rain continues this morning with a few seeing downpours. Temperatures hold in the 40s. There will be some breaks in the rain this afternoon.

Temperatures into Thursday night will fall into the 30s, and leftover moisture could allow showers to start mixing with wet snow for some. Don’t be surprised to see a few flakes fly no matter where you are, but the risk for anything to accumulate appears to favor higher elevations south of Rochester given that the temperature profile here is still very borderline. That said, a period of wet snowflakes still can’t be ruled out.

The upper low will give birth to surface low pressure just offshore the New England coastline. Such a setup could produce accumulating snow across the Adirondacks and Catskills where several inches of snow could fall. This setup will be similar to a late-season nor’easter as additional moisture is being fed in from the Atlantic Ocean, but the accumulating snow will be almost purely elevation driven given the time of year, lack of substantial cold air, and warm ground temperatures.

Think: As air travels upward with height, the air cools and condenses. The higher up you are the cooler air can be, and where rain is more likely to take on a more frozen flavor. Therefore, accumulating snowflakes will favor higher places such as the areas highlighted in the tweet above.

Friday is another cold day with highs in the 40s and a few showers, possibly mixed with snow before we warm back up into the 50s this weekend.

There are continued signs of cooler and unsettled weather into next week. Our recent warm spell has been nice, but also climatologically deceptive. We likely have more freezes possible in our future.