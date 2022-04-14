ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

A 33-year-old man is facing criminal charges after leading police to a high speed pursuit following an overnight carjacking at gunpoint in Rochester.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 1400 block of Dewey Avenue for the report of a carjacking in progress. Police say the victim was a taxi driver that had his car stolen at gunpoint.

Officials say after a brief struggle between the suspect and the victim, the suspect discharged a round from a firearm and then fled in the victim’s taxi cab.

The victim, a 33-year-old male, was not injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Investigators successfully located the stolen taxi around 1 a.m. and began to pursue it, but were forced to terminate the chase due to “extremely high rate of speed” achieved by the suspect.

Officials say the driver was spotted approximately 15 minutes later by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Brockport Spencerport Road in The Town of Sweden. The driver immediately drove into a field, exited the taxi, and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities apprehended him shortly after and turned him over to the Rochester Police Department. The man faces criminal charges which are currently pending.

An Afghan family torn apart by regime change and conflict, is now whole again after being reunited Wednesday at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The Habibi family helped support U.S. forces during the War in Afghanistan. Part of the family, including Walid Habibi, have been in the U.S. for about a year, the other part, including Walid’s wife, Frohar, were held up half a world away.

Ellen Smith is the Executive Director of the organization ‘Keeping Our Promise’. They helped to facilitate the emotional reunion. “It’s been an incredibly heartbreaking and long journey for them. (In) Afghanistan, they were at the airport when the suicide bombing hit,” she says.

That was back in August. 13 US service members and 170 Afghans were killed when an ISIS-K member detonated a bomb. Walid had to watch on TV stateside and wonder about the safety of his wife and family. He said Wednesday words can’t describe his joy, his wife now in his arms.

“Because part of my family was not even here, so I feel complete, very happy. I cannot express my real feeling,” says Walid. Frohar telling News 8 she now “feels complete”.

After the suicide bombing, Frohar and family were placed in a safe house, then taken away to Pakistan, and then to Albania, eventually touching down in Rochester.

Their story is one of many more. Deborah Abell volunteers with ‘Keeping Our Promise’. She says the mission continues. 18,000 people in Afghanistan are still waiting for visas… they and their family members. “So many people. Tomorrow’s a new day,” says Abell.

Smith says what the Habibi’s will be building here, isn’t possible back home any longer. The country now under the rule of the Taliban. “This is the dream they wanted for Afghanistan, I think that’s so important for people to remember,” she says.

Authorities say at least one person was seriously injured following a crash on Route 36 in Livingston County Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty, officials were at the scene of a crash along Route 36 near the Village of Leicester that resulted in a serious injury.

As per the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department’s Twitter, the roadway in which the crash happened was closed to traffic for several hours.

Further details pertaining to the number of people involved have not been released at this time.

Over 500 innovators, IT Experts, educators and students gathered at this year’s Roc on Tech conference in downtown Rochester.

The headliner, Apple Co-founder and Silicon Valley icon Steve Wozniak engaged participants for nearly an hour as he answered questions about his past and discussed the future of technology.

He also spoke to News 8 about one of his pet peeves. “I’ve gotten so disturbed by tech being too complicated and every time there’s an upgrade I just shutter,” said the engineer.

The inventor of Apple 1 and Apple 2 says like many of us, change bothers him.

Wozniak admits he prefers old school paper for some things, such as his speaking schedule. Wozniak spoke to a sold out crowd Wednesday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

During the event sponsored by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce he was asked about his greatest accomplishments both professionally and personally.

During his one on one interview, Wozniak explained that the lessons his dad taught him about honesty prevents him from ever wanting to be a business man.

“When we started Apple 1, I turned down the big money at first because I didn’t want to be running a company. That’s not my thing,” he said. “Its kind of political like taking sides and vying for positions.” He encouraged the participants, young and old, to find something they’re passionate about and design good products and services always with the consumer in mind.

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy says Rochester has a lot to offer and bringing Wozniak back to Western New York helps to emphasize that.

An impressive line up of national and local IT experts, leaders in cryptocurrency, and entrepreneurs also underscored Duffy’s message during the day long event.

Duffy says there’s so much untapped talent in this area and part of the goal of Wednesday’s conference was to highlight ways tech companies plan to educate students — especially those in underserved areas so they can gain access to a successful career in the ever changing and growing tech industry.

Wednesday afternoon, local medical leaders addressed the rise in hospitalizations as it relates to increasing COVID cases due to the omicron sub variant BA.2.

Leaders say BA.2 may not be making most people as sick with COVID in general, but it can be serious for those immunocompromised, and the elderly.

Aside from the vaccine, they say masks have helped with overall community health.

“Two years in, I believe it’s appropriate to reframe our thinking that coronavirus is going to be part of the human experience and its going to persist and it will probably evolve with time,” says Dr. Mayo with Rochester Regional Health.

As of Wednesday, Monroe County’s COVID dashboard is reporting 695 new cases with 169 people hospitalized in the Finger Lakes Region, 19 of which are in intensive care.

On the topic of masking, medical officials say they believe it is still necessary for certain settings.

“COVID, even if it is becoming less virulent still poses a risk to our most frail patients,” Dr. Apostolakos with URMC said. “The question you’re asking about community masking is really a public health decision and one that the community is really going to have to weigh in on.”

Hospital leaders with URMC reported about 2/3rd of patients at Strong were admitted for other health issues and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Masking up, they add, had been helping with other public health illnesses, too, like the flu.

“We now have 11 patients in our hospital admitted with influenza. Certainly as far as healthcare settings go where we have at-risk patients, elderly patients, immunosuppressed patients, I see no change in masking here in the foreseeable future,” Dr. Apostolakos adds.

Weather forecast: Shorts in style for now, cooler air lurking this weekend

Thursday kicks off with comfortable temperatures and warm air. Things change once the evening comes in as strong winds and a cold front fly into Rochester. This weekend looks busy as well.