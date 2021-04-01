Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, April 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Every year, the New York State Budget is due on April 1, but this year, it’s not looking like it will be done on time.

“This budget is one of the most important budgets we have worked on,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “There is a lot of federal dollars in this budget, and those federal dollars are for COVID relief, pandemic relief to help our communities recover.”

Law enforcement has until April 1 to send their approved police reform plans to the state or risk losing funding.

The Governor said last week during his COVID briefing, that police reform plays a key factor in economic recovery and work needs to continue to rebuild trust between officers and the communities they serve.

Lilac Festival organizers are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday to provide details on this year’s even and announce the COVID-19 protocols during the festival.

The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May.

Gov. Cuomo announced starting April 1, outdoor venues with 2,500+ capacity can begin hosting live concerts and shows at 20% capacity. He said as COVID rates improve, capacity will continue to increase.

The governor announced beginning April 1, sports venues with 1,500+ indoor capacity or 2,500+ outdoor capacity can increase attendance to 10% capacity and 20% capacity, respectively. Gov. Cuomo said proof of negative test or immunization will be required for attendance and that requirement will be re-evaluated in mid-May.

Travelers are no longer required to quarantine after entering New York from anywhere in the U.S., but NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Quarantine is still mandatory for international travel, despite the restrictions being lifted domestically. All travelers will still have to fill out the state’s Traveler Health Form.

President Joe Biden unveiled the first phase of his “Build Back Better” package Wednesday that would unleash $2.3 trillion in new spending on four main hard infrastructure categories — transportation; public water, health and broadband systems; community care for seniors; and innovation research and development.

Speaking at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh, Biden drew comparisons between his hard-hatted proposed transformation of the U.S. economy and the space race — and promised results as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren presented chapter three of her State of the City address Wednesday night.

The video presentation focused on the success of the city prior to the pandemic, efforts to assist employers, and plans to improve wages for local healthcare workers. The address included the city’s Office of Community Wealth, which helps traditionally disadvantaged populations achieve economic security by offering assistance with personal financial planning, workforce development, and small business resources.

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic — and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.

Human error led to a mistake at a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined roughly 15 million future doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reports.

Workers at Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer for AstraZeneca and J&J, conflated the main ingredients for coronavirus vaccines, according to the paper. The J&J doses that are being distributed across the U.S. now were all created in the Netherlands under federal approval, so the error won’t effect the current flow of vaccines.

The Social Security Administration transmitted payment information for nearly 30 million to the IRS to get stimulus checks out the door after several Congressional leaders said they were “alarmed” at the lack of payments.

Beneficiaries of Social Security, SSI (Supplemental Security Income), Veterans Affairs and Railroad Retirement Board haven’t received their third checks and still have no estimated timeline on when they will get payments.

With the 2021 Tax Day delayed to March 17, many New Yorkers are continuing to feel the burden of tax season.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, New York is the 2021 state with the highest tax burden. This was determined in WalletHub’s 2021 Tax Burden by State report released on Wednesday. The report ranked states based on property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes.

From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr., Randy Arozarena, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and MVPs José Abreu and Freddie Freeman step to the plate on opening day.

It’s no joke, or should I say on this April Fool’s day, it’s “snow joke”? Lake enhanced flurries and renegade bursts of snow will develop off of Lake Ontario by midday and will continue into the afternoon intermittently. It will not at all feel like early spring today nor will it look the part as those snow bursts develop. From a temperature standpoint, we will begin Thursday morning in the upper 20s, and only rise into the 30s for the afternoon. That’s a far cry from where we were earlier in the week when Rochester’s temperatures toyed with the 70 degree mark. Welcome to early spring in Rochester.

The most noticeable and impactful part of the day today will come with the shifting bursts of snow off the big lake driven by the instability in the atmosphere that develops due to the deepening cold air aloft and the April sun angle. It’s not impossible we see a snow squall or two to pass through from this burst, so it will be a day to be “weather aware.”

After dark Thursday, a few snow showers will linger, but temperatures will drop farther below freezing and could also generate some slick spots on roadways.

Friday features more chill but the atmosphere will “calm down” a bit as Low pressure pulls away into eastern Canada.

Temperatures will gradually head back up into the 50s by the weekend with limited sun but a better feel. More mild air will overspread the region as we head into the first week of April.