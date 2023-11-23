ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, November 23, 2023.
- Hochul: Vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls not act of terrorism
- RPD: Gunpoint robbery and police chase end in arrest on Ridgeway Ave.
- ‘We need more:’ SNAP recipients, local leaders urge Monroe County to speed up benefit process
- New York State launches Thanksgiving weekend Stop DWI campaign
- RFD shares safety tips to prevent fires this Thanksgiving
Weather forecast: A quiet Thanksgiving before snow showers return
Our Wednesday hasn’t been pretty. But that most certainly doesn’t mean travel has been ugly. Patchy drizzle and light rain lingers into our evening as temperatures slowly trickle out of the 40s and into the 30s. While some might get close to freezing by Thanksgiving morning, but by that point we’re dry and roads should be free of leftover moisture. That means no wintry travel locally over the next 24 hours.