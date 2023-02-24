ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 24, 2023.
- Teen killed, two others injured in three Rochester shootings
- Police investigate shooting at Knuckelead Brewing in Webster
- Memorial honoring fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz in the works
- Former pharmaceutical executive and cousin charged with insider trading related to Kodak
- Webster residents voice support and concern for $28M highway facility
- Six apartment complexes in planning, construction phases in Henrietta
Weather forecast: Ice accumulation tapers, ice issues remain
Much colder air and continued breezy conditions turn things over to scattered snow showers on Friday. Again, no melting. We could see a few more snow showers Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. We should finally break freezing Sunday.