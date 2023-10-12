ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, October 12, 2023.
- Public Service Commission to vote Thursday on RG&E’s proposed rate hikes
- 2 men, one found in swamp, charged with criminal possession after police chase
- NY Resident Joins Israeli War Effort as a Reserve Soldier
- Carlson Rd. receives clean up, paving Wednesday
- Bills reflect on impact Brian Daboll made ahead of Week 6 matchup
Weather forecast: A break from the rain chances….for a couple days
We finally get a break from the rain today as drier air takes over. As the day progresses to closer to the evening hours, we will see the remaining clouds move out of the area for a clear night.