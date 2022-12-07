ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Weather forecast: Gloomy skies persist with cooler air waiting by late week

Temperatures may trickle a degree or two higher into Wednesday morning before winds shift into the afternoon. That will ultimately allow for some colder air to start to pour back into the region for the tail end of our workweek.