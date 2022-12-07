ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
- ‘Pure evil’: Mother of 12-year-old shot in Rochester speaks
- Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
- Dad says daughter received death threats after reporting gun at school
- Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicates new house on Saxton St.
- ‘No end in sight:’ Local pharmacists address Amoxicillin shortage
- St. John Fisher University student missing while studying abroad in France
Weather forecast: Gloomy skies persist with cooler air waiting by late week
Temperatures may trickle a degree or two higher into Wednesday morning before winds shift into the afternoon. That will ultimately allow for some colder air to start to pour back into the region for the tail end of our workweek.