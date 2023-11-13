ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, November 13, 2023.

Weather forecast: A windy and wet start is possible for the workweek

Overnight, we’ll stay fairly cloud-free until the early hours of Monday morning as a weak and importantly dry warm front approaches the area. Lows overnight thanks to the mostly clear skies will slip back to the low 30s and 20s for most.