ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 17, 2023.

Expect a few light rain showers along a warm front that approaches from the west this afternoon. The front ends up stalling along the thruway and allows for temperatures south to get into the 50s while towns north will fall overnight into the 30s. The front holds onto this massive temperature disparity while a large area of low-pressure approaches, bringing with it plenty of moisture. We expect moderate to heavy rain early Friday morning that may fall as freezing rain north of the thruway if temperatures are below freezing in your town as the rain falls.