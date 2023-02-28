ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
- Driver crashes into tree chasing stolen Kia in Rochester
- Man sentenced to 25 to life in prison for 2021 murder on Watkin Terrace
- Pandemic SNAP benefits ending March 1st
- ‘This is the future’: Li-Cycle awarded $375M loan for Rochester facility
- Only bank in Rushville to close, residents say village will be in need
Weather forecast: Snow first, rain second
Rain for the morning commute starts to taper as the day wears on. We might even have a few rain showers around Wednesday as temperatures spike well into the 40s. Our next system of interest arrives Friday. This appears to be a bigger low with a good amount of moisture. On paper, if cold air wins out and we get snow from this one, it’ll be a tidy little snowstorm. That’s a big “if”. I’d argue it is more likely we have some mixing again involved, so the impact from this one remains difficult to diagnose still 4 days out. We’ll follow trends closely to see if this is the one to finally give us some decent accumulating snow this winter.