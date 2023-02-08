ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Expect clouds this morning with temperatures starting in the 30s. We finish the day in the 40s with partial sunshine.

Next in line, a more moisture-rich system will target WNY Thursday. A swath of rain will arrive Thursday morning, spreading south to north and becoming locally heavy at times into the early afternoon. The parent low with this is to our west, keeping us within the warm sector and precluding any wintry weather with this one. As the low inches closer Thursday night, strong winds will briefly set up from Buffalo to Rochester. High Wind Watches are up for Orleans and Genesee counties where gusts could approach 55-60 mph. Closer to Rochester, gusts in the 50 mph range feel more appropriate.