ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
- Local lawmakers react to President Biden’s State of the Union address
- Tennis player Jessica Pegula updates on mother Kim’s cardiac arrest
- Greece police officer sues town, department, Supervisor Reilich over whistleblower ‘retaliation’
- More lethal heroin strand currently in New York, state police warn
- Greece Police Department giving free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners
Weather forecast: Warm air is here ahead of Thursday rain and wind
Expect clouds this morning with temperatures starting in the 30s. We finish the day in the 40s with partial sunshine.
Next in line, a more moisture-rich system will target WNY Thursday. A swath of rain will arrive Thursday morning, spreading south to north and becoming locally heavy at times into the early afternoon. The parent low with this is to our west, keeping us within the warm sector and precluding any wintry weather with this one. As the low inches closer Thursday night, strong winds will briefly set up from Buffalo to Rochester. High Wind Watches are up for Orleans and Genesee counties where gusts could approach 55-60 mph. Closer to Rochester, gusts in the 50 mph range feel more appropriate.