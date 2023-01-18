ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

We had some rain showers earlier and even a bit of rain and snow mix, but temperatures so warm that there’s no way we would get anything but a rain and snow mix, or all rain. This is more like an April morning then it is a January morning. It’s starting to look like it will be a quiet afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. We do expect another storm system to move in tomorrow with rain and snow early, changing over to all rain by the afternoon. We are not tracking another storm system by Sunday and Monday.