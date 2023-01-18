ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
- Man remains at hospital after fire on Merrimac St
- Hilton man sentenced to prison for cyberstalking, posting nude photos
- Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
- Now what? Judge strikes down NYS COVID mandate for healthcare workers
- Mayor renews Rochester’s Gun Violence State of Emergency for 7th month
- Bride plans to sue Victor Tailor for missing dress, case could involve Attorney General
Weather forecast: Warm air holds on as our next storm approaches
We had some rain showers earlier and even a bit of rain and snow mix, but temperatures so warm that there’s no way we would get anything but a rain and snow mix, or all rain. This is more like an April morning then it is a January morning. It’s starting to look like it will be a quiet afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. We do expect another storm system to move in tomorrow with rain and snow early, changing over to all rain by the afternoon. We are not tracking another storm system by Sunday and Monday.