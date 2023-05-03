ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
- Father hit by box truck; infant thrown from his arms
- State Senate, Assembly passes $229 billion state budget
- Brighton community meets over rabies concerns
- Local bar and grill reaches finals of New York’s Best Burger competition
- Strong Museum to temporarily close before grand opening of expansion
Weather forecast: Morning rain pairs with cold air
Showers are around this morning with temperatures that are stuck in the 30s and 40s. It is an unpleasant day as we remain stuck under the upper-level low pressure system.