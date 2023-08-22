ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Despite a cooler start for most into the 50s this morning, a warmer afternoon than yesterday as highs climb to the mid-70s. High pressure is in control, which should give us sunny skies which will contribute to the warm up. Conversely, that same high pressure keeps us under a north wind much of the day as well which will also limit how warm we could get today as well.