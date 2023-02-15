ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
- Tops mass shooter to be sentenced on state charges Wednesday
- Cosgrove Middle School student slammed into ground by ninth grader
- Zoo accreditation association responds to Seneca Park Zoo death
- Monroe County Legislature votes to double employee bonuses
- Clark House: Penfield proposes to make Shadow Pines building into event space
Weather forecast: Record heat today
Much of the region will be back to 50 degrees by morning as winds start gusting to 40+ mph through much of the day. Scattered showers at times will be mixed with pockets of clearing into the afternoon. This will help join forces with that warm wind to allow temperatures to jump into the 60s, enough to at least challenge the record high of 61.