ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Much of the region will be back to 50 degrees by morning as winds start gusting to 40+ mph through much of the day. Scattered showers at times will be mixed with pockets of clearing into the afternoon. This will help join forces with that warm wind to allow temperatures to jump into the 60s, enough to at least challenge the record high of 61.