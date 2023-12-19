ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Snow showers will continue into our Tuesday morning commute. While the snow itself likely won’t be overly heavy, untreated roadways will remain slippery and will slow your commute. Overall snow totals for most of the area will range from 1-4″ with greatest amounts across high terrain. The numbers themselves will be manageable, it’s the freeze-up ahead of it coinciding with our Tuesday morning commute that will add enough of an icy element to justify leaving early & taking it slow.