ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
- Woman charged after rollover crash injures herself and child
- Woman dies after getting shot at Henrietta restaurant
- Woman injured trying to stop her vehicle from being stolen at McDonald’s
- WellNow calls on Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to reconsider contract negotiations
- Meet the Red Wings’ new bat dog: Bruce!
Weather forecast: Snowy start for your Tuesday morning commute
Snow showers will continue into our Tuesday morning commute. While the snow itself likely won’t be overly heavy, untreated roadways will remain slippery and will slow your commute. Overall snow totals for most of the area will range from 1-4″ with greatest amounts across high terrain. The numbers themselves will be manageable, it’s the freeze-up ahead of it coinciding with our Tuesday morning commute that will add enough of an icy element to justify leaving early & taking it slow.