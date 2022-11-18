ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Thundersnow will likely occur at times within this band through Friday and while there may not be blizzard conditions because winds will not be strong enough, visibility will drop to near zero. While it will be crippling snow within the lake effect bands, just a few miles north or south and the sun will be shining. There will be a dramatic difference in snowfall from one town to another.