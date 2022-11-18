ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 18, 2022.
- Thruway travelers heading west trying to beat snowstorm
- Rochester Police Accountability Board terminates executive director after member vote
- Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester
- Accused Buffalo mass shooter to plead guilty Monday
- Nazareth College to become a university
- Save Rochester to donate Thanksgiving baskets to families of homicide victims
Weather forecast: State of Emergency is in effect for intense lake effect snow west of Rochester
Thundersnow will likely occur at times within this band through Friday and while there may not be blizzard conditions because winds will not be strong enough, visibility will drop to near zero. While it will be crippling snow within the lake effect bands, just a few miles north or south and the sun will be shining. There will be a dramatic difference in snowfall from one town to another.