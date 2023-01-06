ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, January 6, 2023.

Early Friday morning we’ll see a few snow showers slide through the area, these will be little more than a nuisance through the morning commute. Accumulations, if any, will be very limited, mainly on car tops, elevated porches and some grassy areas. Wet roads will be the biggest issue for most. Snow showers will pass from time to time throughout the day, but snow won’t be consistently falling by any means. Highs will hover around the mid to upper 30s throughout the day, despite being above freezing it will be cold enough higher up in the atmosphere to keep most everything snow but some mixing is possible from time to time.